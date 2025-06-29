The Jurassic Park Franchise's Biggest Plot Holes Explained

The ending of "Jurassic Park" sees the remaining humans cornered by a pack of velociraptors. Literally out of nowhere, a Tyrannosaurus rex emerges and takes a bite out of one of the raptors, saving the day. It's a perfect showcase of how the T-rex isn't evil. It's an animal, and at the end of the day humans are completely at the mercy of nature, which can sometimes be beneficial and sometimes not. The scene works thematically, but it does raise the question as to where this T-rex came from.

The building is still under construction, so there's a chance there was an opening large enough for the T-rex to fit through. It still doesn't explain how no one is aware of the T-rex's presence until it literally enters the camera frame to eat a raptor. We've already seen that this T-rex's stomps are powerful, as evidenced by the iconic water cup scene where its footsteps cause the water to ripple. But no one, not even the raptors that should be more attuned to big sounds, sees it coming. It's even more ridiculous when you realize Dr. Grant (Sam Neill) and the others were looking right where the T-rex would've been and don't react until it makes its move on the raptors.

Many directors play with the logic of off-screen space. As an audience member, we instinctively know there's more to the film's world beyond what the camera's showing us. But many filmmakers will use that off-screen space to play with expectations, like having something appear unexpectedly for comedic or horrific purposes. It adds to the tension, but it still doesn't explain why no one knew a T-rex was coming.