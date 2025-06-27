F1 The Movie Review: Brad Pitt Leads A High-Speed, Crowd-Pleasing Adventure

Before we outline the very simple cause for this film's issues, we would be remiss not to lead with some praise. "F1 The Movie" is one of the most entertaining theatrical experiences of the year. The bulk of the film's focus is obviously in the races, as the narrative spans the second half of an F1 season. Joseph Kosinski and Claudio Miranda repeat the trick of making the viewer feel like they're in the cockpit of a jet from "Top Gun: Maverick," and utilize smart staging, the right lenses, and some bravura movements to make the dancing between all the cars an impressive and hypnotic spectacle. This is especially true if you're seeing it in IMAX, where the entire film is projected in 1.9:1 instead of skipping back and forth between the taller IMAX frame and a wider scope one.

It feels like a movie that is thoroughly concerned with immersing the viewer into a pervasive sense of speed. The construction of the set pieces center fastness, but even in the editing of basic exposition scenes or back and forth passages of dialogue, there's a dedication to efficiency that was a bit of a surprise. When a scene calls for a coterie of reaction shots to sell a dramatic or comedic beat, the timing always feels one step removed from YouTube editing with the breaths removed from between speech. This makes the 156 minute runtime fly by a lot faster than one would expect, but everything is so quick and, at times, repetitive, that it doesn't always feel substantive.

And it's not the cast's fault! Just as Kosinski sent his "Top Gun: Maverick" stars to the sky, he put Brad Pitt and Damson Idris through their paces behind the wheel, furthering the sense of immersion and believability — but looking good for the races is only half the battle. On a scale of "Burn After Reading" comedy guy to "Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood" Oscar winner, Pitt is in Billy Beane from "Moneyball" territory here, imbuing his Sonny Hayes with enough movie star charm to lend sparkle and gravitas to the proceedings. Javier Bardem and Kerry Condon (who plays Kate McKenna, Sonny's love interest and the first ever technical director of an F1 team) are punching well above the film's weight class with their supporting turns and their palpable chemistry with Pitt. Idris, too, holds his own, but they're failed by the film's script.

"Maverick" earned that Oscar nomination for best adapted screenplay because it was Ehren Kruger and a handful of other guys, none of whom are here to help elevate his boilerplate work. (It truly feels like Chris McQuarrie was once again the special sauce holding that Tom Cruise-led film together.) Whenever a race is not being driven, every passage between the characters feels like people shouting their subtext at one another because they don't have the time to engage in real drama. Everyone feels flattened, presented in the sort of cinematic short-hand that would work in a leaner motion picture, but here just feels hollow. There is some sincerity, to be sure — just not enough of it to shake the feeling that what you're so artfully immersed in is a really long, really expensive ad.