Squid Game Season 3 Features The Most Awkward Special Effect In The Show's History

Contains spoilers for "Squid Game" Season 3

Motherhood can be a complicated thing, as Kim Jun-hee (Jo Yu-ri) learns during her brief time with her unnamed daughter in "Squid Game" Season 3. Fortunately, when she goes into labor during the second game, she has loving mom figure Jang Geum-ja (Kang Ae-sim) there. Geum-ja delivers the baby with Hyun-ju (Park Sung-hoon) watching, and all is well — at least, as well as things can be in such circumstances.

Geum-ja is so devoted to the health of the baby that she actually kills her own son when he threatens to murder it to win the key and blade game. That leads to Geum-ja's suicide in the dorms later, and ultimately to Jun-hee's decision to sacrifice herself to ensure her daughter's future during the jump rope game. She knows that her injured ankle will make a safe crossing practically impossible, so she makes the ultimate sacrifice for her daughter.

All of this is beautiful and tragic, but it's hard to get lost in the scenes involving the baby when it's painfully obvious that the child has been at least partially rendered with CGI. While some shots of the little girl are passable, several close-ups definitely betray the fact that they pasted some child's face over a dummy. It makes scenes that should be hard-hitting kind of awkward, distracting from one of Season 3's most impactful storylines.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org