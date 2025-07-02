Ironheart Gives Marvel Fans The One Thing They Always Wanted (And WandaVision Failed To Deliver)

The article contains spoilers for the finale of "Ironheart"

A vocal subset of Marvel fans has spent the post-"Avengers: Endgame" era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe constantly theorizing about the arrival of Mephisto — Marvel's Comics Code-approved version of the Devil. The theories were at their most intense during the initial run of "WandaVision," where every little mention of demons or "666" Easter egg sparked speculation that Mephisto would be the show's ultimate villain. When those hints turned out to be mere red herrings, fans hypothesized that Mephisto would make his on-screen debut in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" or "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." These theories were also proven false.

Rumors next emerged that Mephisto would be played by Sacha Baron-Cohen in an hour-long "Marvel Presents" special. The character's name was said aloud for the first time in the MCU by Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata) in Episode 3 of "Agatha All Along," though eagle-eyed freeze-framers have noted Mephisto was previously mentioned in SHIELD documents about the Tesseract way back in 2012's "The Avengers."

Now, Sacha Baron-Cohen has shown up to take center stage in the finale of "Ironheart" — and he is, in fact, Mephisto himself. Fan theorists disappointed that "WandaVision" never followed through with its teases should be very pleased with Mephisto's appearance in "Ironheart."