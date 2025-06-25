M3GAN 2.0 Review: A Downgrade Of A Sequel That Rejects The Original's Message

There were, in retrospect, warning signs about "M3GAN 2.0." The most glaring of these is that Akela Cooper, the screenwriter of the first "M3GAN" movie, is no longer involved. She was attached as a writer at the beginning of the sequel's production, but her involvement in the finished film has been reduced to "story by" credit shared with Gerard Johnstone. Johnstone directed but did not write the first "M3GAN," and he receives solo credit on the sequel's finished screenplay.

I can't say for sure why she left "M3GAN 2.0," but I can point out that Cooper is a very sharp critic of the current AI craze. That perspective is why the first "M3GAN" was so much more clever than a campy killer doll movie needed to be. Now consider that the series' production company Blumhouse is partnering with Meta for AI movies and recently did special screenings of "M3GAN" where moviegoers could use their phones to talk with a chatbot of M3GAN (Amie Donald and the voice of Jenna Davis).

In light of this info, and in light of the content of "M3GAN 2.0" itself, I find it very easy to guess what happened behind the scenes here. If the first "M3GAN" was a "Don't Create The Torment Nexus" tale, its sequel is Torment Nexus propaganda. In the current social context of Big Tech trying to sell brain-rotting AI tools as inevitable, this movie's message might actually be evil — which could maybe be ignored if it was more entertaining, but alas, this might be the most disappointing sequel since "Wonder Woman 1984."