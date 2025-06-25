M3GAN 2.0 Review: A Downgrade Of A Sequel That Rejects The Original's Message
There were, in retrospect, warning signs about "M3GAN 2.0." The most glaring of these is that Akela Cooper, the screenwriter of the first "M3GAN" movie, is no longer involved. She was attached as a writer at the beginning of the sequel's production, but her involvement in the finished film has been reduced to "story by" credit shared with Gerard Johnstone. Johnstone directed but did not write the first "M3GAN," and he receives solo credit on the sequel's finished screenplay.
I can't say for sure why she left "M3GAN 2.0," but I can point out that Cooper is a very sharp critic of the current AI craze. That perspective is why the first "M3GAN" was so much more clever than a campy killer doll movie needed to be. Now consider that the series' production company Blumhouse is partnering with Meta for AI movies and recently did special screenings of "M3GAN" where moviegoers could use their phones to talk with a chatbot of M3GAN (Amie Donald and the voice of Jenna Davis).
In light of this info, and in light of the content of "M3GAN 2.0" itself, I find it very easy to guess what happened behind the scenes here. If the first "M3GAN" was a "Don't Create The Torment Nexus" tale, its sequel is Torment Nexus propaganda. In the current social context of Big Tech trying to sell brain-rotting AI tools as inevitable, this movie's message might actually be evil — which could maybe be ignored if it was more entertaining, but alas, this might be the most disappointing sequel since "Wonder Woman 1984."
Switching from horror to action proves disappointing
On paper, "M3GAN 2.0" has some solid storytelling instincts. It picks up the sequel teases from the ending of the first "M3GAN" – M3GAN's body's been destroyed but her AI has escaped into Gemma (Allison Williams) and Cady's (Violet McGraw) smart home and her schematics have been stolen. Of course an even more dangerous robot — AMELIA (Ivanna Sakhno) — is gonna get built with those schematics, and of course they're gonna have to bring our favorite sassy dancing killer back to fight the new threat. As sequel pitches go, "the 'Spy Kids 2' version of 'Terminator 2'" ain't a terrible one.
In practice, that "Terminator 2" set-up becomes a bit of a mess. AMELIA has a few satisfying kills early on but can't hope to match the intimidation of Robert Patrick's T-1000. She also ends up weirdly less important than you'd expect, with a plot piling on multiple twist villains. One of the twist villains is so stupid that it could have been funny, if not for the distraction of the hideously miscalculated decision behind the other group of twist villains.
The genre switch-up to an action movie comes with a complete abandonment of the funhouse horror elements that were key to the first movie's success. AMELIA has a creepy walk in her introduction scene — a scene that's scary for unintended reasons given it takes place amidst war in Iran — and there's some mild spookiness when M3GAN makes her presence within the smart house known, but otherwise this movie is absent any attempt at scares. Inevitable disappointment from fans of the original could have been mitigated if the fight scenes taking the horror's place were any good. They're not.
It's not funny enough to ignore the awful messages
Of course, the appeal of "M3GAN" arguably rested more on its humor than its horror, and "M3GAN 2.0" does make an effort for laughs. Sometimes it succeeds — Jemaine Clement is hilarious in a minor role as an Elon Musk-type tech billionaire, and M3GAN herself retains her amusing sassiness (including some choice deployment of her limited PG-13 F-bombs). But a lot of the jokes are old. We've already seen M3GAN dance; when she dances again, what was effortlessly camp the first time now feels cheap and obligatory. We've already heard M3GAN sing; when she sings this time, the song choice is funny but the gag runs too long. There's also a dispiriting meanness to a lot of the writing — it's one thing for M3GAN to insult everyone, but giving Cady the same attitude is just annoying.
"M3GAN 2.0" is too tiring to sustain enough laughter for even an ironic recommendation. It's 18 minutes longer than the first movie but feels even longer than that. The final act is such a huge thematic and storytelling misfire that whatever redeeming value could be found in earlier parts of the movie is overshadowed by the frustrations of a sequel that not only rejects the original's message but actively tries to shame anyone who agreed with said message. Universal seems to be banking on the camp factor turning "M3GAN 2.0" into a Pride Month blockbuster, and in a year where corporations are largely turning away from supporting the LGBTQ+ community, I want to be happy someone's at least trying to market to us, but doing it with this movie feels almost like a hate crime.
All the nonsense around AI in the real world hasn't killed my fondness for fictional robots. Good stories about sympathetic robots are really human stories — stories of people who process the world differently ("Murderbot," Data in "Star Trek: The Next Generation"), of people who aren't treated as fully human ("Ex Machina," "Blade Runner"), of people's conflicts between free will and following expected "programming" ("The Iron Giant," "The Wild Robot"). It was totally possible to do a "M3GAN's the hero now" movie without turning into propaganda for the real world AI evangelists. So it pains me to say that the team behind "M3GAN 2.0" has failed in that task.
"M3GAN 2.0" opens in theaters on June 27.