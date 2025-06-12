The Only Recap You Need Before M3GAN 2.0

"M3GAN 2.0" is set to hit theaters on June 27, 2025, just a few years after the doll danced its way into audience's hearts in early 2022. If you haven't seen "M3GAN" since it first came out, Looper's got you covered: this recap video covers everything you need to remember about the first movie, which introduced the doll named M3GAN (played by Amie Donald and voiced by Jenna Davis), her creator Gemma (Allison Williams, known for "Girls" and "Get Out"), and her "owner" and best friend Cady (Violet McGraw).

So why is "M3GAN" getting a sequel so soon after its release? The answer is simple: people just loved the first movie. Most importantly for Universal Pictures, though, the film was an unqualified financial success; according to BoxOfficeMojo, "M3GAN" was made with a modest budget of $12 million dollars and earned a frankly incredible haul of just under $182 million dollars when all was said and done.

We'll circle back to the critical consensus in a moment, but the marketing for "M3GAN" was also, honestly, brilliant. Williams did an interview at the American Girl doll store in New York, videos of M3GAN dancing to "Walk The Night" by Skatt Bros basically took over social media for a while, and the trailer just generally got people really, really hyped for the film. When it did release in January of 2022, audiences got their first major "Gen Z horror icon," and critics also showed this campy, delightfully fun horror movie plenty of love.