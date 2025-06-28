How Old Is Captain America In His Marvel Debut Vs. Avengers: Endgame?

Captain America's MCU story is one of the greats, partly because the First Avenger doesn't have what you'd call a traditional lifespan. Early in life, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) gets a dose of super soldier serum that puts muscle behind his commitment to "do this all day." The result is decades of a life spent defending the defenseless, until at the end of "Avengers: Endgame," he finally passes his shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). If you're wondering how old he is at that point — when we see him aged, happy, and wrinkled — he's 180 years old.

Of course, the immediate follow-up question is: how the heck did we come up with that figure? The answer, as you might suspect with this guy, is very complicated. It involved natural cryogenics, universe-saving time-travel, and superhuman longevity. Before we get too lost in the weeds, though, let's start at the beginning.

Steve Rogers was born on July 4, 1918. We see this on his enlistment forms, which means he's in his mid-twenties when he's formally accepted into the U.S. military. At that point, he's just a normal kid, with a host of medical issues, destined to live a normal life — if he can survive the war. Then he gets the serum, becomes a national treasure, and takes on Red Skull (Hugo Weaving) in a duel that appears to involve sacrificing his life.