The Only Recap You Need Before Jurassic World Rebirth
"Jurassic World Rebirth" will be the seventh theatrical installment of the "Jurassic Park" franchise. There's a whole lot of dinosaur lore to catch up on before it hits theaters on July 2, 2025, so make sure to watch Looper's refresher video above if you want to know precisely how humans and dinosaurs are co-existing by the time "Rebirth" comes around.
The first movie came out in 1993 and remains the gold standard in blockbuster filmmaking. The original "Jurassic Park" is widely seen as the best of the franchise, a tale about humans trying to play God and control nature only to have it blow up in their faces when a bunch of dinosaurs wreak havoc on a would-be amusement park. The last installment before "Rebirth" was 2022's "Jurassic World Dominion," which, as we noted in our review, marked a low point for the franchise. With a Rotten Tomatoes score of only 29%, it's the worst-reviewed entry to date.
"Jurassic World Rebirth" has a chance to course-correct. It boasts an entirely new cast, with Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, and Rupert Friend leading the charge this time around. Director Gareth Edwards has hinted that "Rebirth" could be the start of a brand new trilogy in the franchise if things go well. "I can't speak for Universal, but it did feel like a new trilogy, in a way," Edwards told Entertainment Weekly. "I'm not sure what their plans are, but it felt like the beginning of a brand-new chapter in this franchise. To me, it's a giant love letter to Steven Spielberg and his earlier films."
Will Jurassic World Rebirth continue the franchise's billion-dollar streak?
The first "Jurassic World Rebirth" trailer promised a whole new era of dinosaur action. The film follows Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) getting recruited by a pharmaceutical company to retrieve dinosaur DNA from three dangerous creatures for humanity's benefit. This entails traveling to a deserted research facility with fellow covert operations expert Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) and paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey). Upon arriving there, they discover something terrifying: "Jurassic World Rebirth" will bring mutant dinosaurs into the mix, like the Xenomorph-esque Distortus rex. There are still going to be some old favorites, too, as we've already gotten glimpses of the Tyrannosaurus rex and Spinosaurus.
Critical reviews aren't out yet for "Jurassic World Rebirth," but regardless of what they have to say, audiences always seem in the mood for dinosaur mayhem. The last three "Jurassic World" movies have all grossed over $1 billion at the global box office, and it doesn't seem like "Rebirth" will be a slouch financially: Projections currently estimate the film will bring in between $115 and $135 million in its opening five days. The film comes out on a Wednesday, leaving plenty of time for folks to see it over the 4th of July weekend.
Granted, July 2025 is a big month for blockbusters, with "Superman" and "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" coming out in the following weeks, but never underestimate the power of dinosaurs. Positive reviews and word of mouth could definitely bolster those numbers, but we'll just have to wait and see if this franchise can continue being at the top of the cinematic food chain. "Jurassic World Rebirth" comes out in theaters on July 2, 2025, so get yourself dino ready with the in-depth recap video above.