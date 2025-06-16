The Only Recap You Need Before Jurassic World Rebirth

"Jurassic World Rebirth" will be the seventh theatrical installment of the "Jurassic Park" franchise. There's a whole lot of dinosaur lore to catch up on before it hits theaters on July 2, 2025, so make sure to watch Looper's refresher video above if you want to know precisely how humans and dinosaurs are co-existing by the time "Rebirth" comes around.

The first movie came out in 1993 and remains the gold standard in blockbuster filmmaking. The original "Jurassic Park" is widely seen as the best of the franchise, a tale about humans trying to play God and control nature only to have it blow up in their faces when a bunch of dinosaurs wreak havoc on a would-be amusement park. The last installment before "Rebirth" was 2022's "Jurassic World Dominion," which, as we noted in our review, marked a low point for the franchise. With a Rotten Tomatoes score of only 29%, it's the worst-reviewed entry to date.

"Jurassic World Rebirth" has a chance to course-correct. It boasts an entirely new cast, with Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, and Rupert Friend leading the charge this time around. Director Gareth Edwards has hinted that "Rebirth" could be the start of a brand new trilogy in the franchise if things go well. "I can't speak for Universal, but it did feel like a new trilogy, in a way," Edwards told Entertainment Weekly. "I'm not sure what their plans are, but it felt like the beginning of a brand-new chapter in this franchise. To me, it's a giant love letter to Steven Spielberg and his earlier films."