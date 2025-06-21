15 Best Movies Like The Wolf Of Wall Street

Director Martin Scorsese's "The Wolf of Wall Street" tells the tale of the rise and fall of Jordan Belfort, who got rich and then got jail time by playing fast and loose with the stock market. Leonardo DiCaprio plays Belfort, nabbing his third best actor Oscar nomination alongside Scorsese's seventh nomination for best director. And on top of all the accolades, the very R-rated "The Wolf of Wall Street" also scored big at the box office, becoming one of the most successful controversial movies of all time.

When considering other movies to watch in the same vein as "The Wolf of Wall Street," the most obvious line to draw is other movies about the stock market. And there are certainly a few of those to be found here — including one that inspired Jordan Belfort himself. But "The Wolf of Wall Street" is also a movie about people getting rich while actively taking money away from others, who hide bad behavior behind a charming smile, and about those who think money solves all problems and is the only measure of status that matters.

Movies that cover some, if not all, of those criteria are recommended here — along with another Martin Scorsese film, though not necessarily the one you might think.