What 'Dracarys' Means On Game Of Thrones And House Of The Dragon

There are a lot of wild and crazy ways to die in the "Game of Thrones" universe. You can be publicly beheaded by a petulant boy-king, which is what happens to Ned Stark (Sean Bean) at the end of the show's first season. You could be tortured and killed by enemy forces, fed to a pack of your own hungry hounds (which is the fate that befalls Iwan Rheon's evil Ramsay Bolton in Season 6), or have your eyes gouged out and your head exploded by a super-strong soldier (remember Pedro Pascal's Oberyn Martell and his over-the-top death in season 4?) A weirdly common method, though, is immolation by dragon ... and this style of execution exclusively happens when a member of the ancient and also insane royal Targaryen family is involved.

The major Targaryen in "Game of Thrones" is Daenerys, one of the great house's last surviving members who hopes to claim the Iron Throne for herself (and who's played by Emilia Clarke). We meet a whole bunch of them (and their dragons) in the show's first major spin-off and prequel, "House of the Dragon," but when it comes to "Game of Thrones," Daenerys represents the House — until we learn that her new lover Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is a legitimate Targaryen heir and Daenerys' nephew to boot. (This show is weird, for the uninitiated.) Anyway, Daenerys and her brethren really, really like setting people on fire with their dragons; in Daenerys' case, she has three of them to help her in this quest (Rhaegal, Viserion, and the largest steed Drogon).

In order to get a dragon to expel flames in the first place, Targaryens have to utter one command in the ancient language of High Valyrian: "Dracarys." That's the cue for the massive fire-breathing beasts to do what they do best and barbecue the person of the dragon rider's choosing. Frankly, the Targaryens we see on screen use "Dracarys" pretty often (in one of the two shows, anyway).