The Real Reason Daario Naharis Actor Ed Skrein Left Game Of Thrones

Every once in a while, a major television show will shuffle its cast for reasons that make no sense to the viewer — and may not even make sense to the effected actors. So it was with Ed Skrein, who was replaced in the part of Daario Naharis during Season 4 of "Game of Thrones" after playing the character for three episodes in Season 3.

The actor himself has hinted toward a larger purpose to his role's recasting, though he's never delved deep into the details. "In this industry you have politics and things like that, so nothing is ever as straightforward as it's reported," Skrein told The Huffington Post in 2015. While he declined to explain what was so complicated about his exit from the show, this hint toward backstage political dealings factoring into his exit might be a big clue as to why he left the series. It might be anything from a contract situation to issues with the writing. Still, he had kind words for the man who replaced him. "Michiel Huisman's done a great job taking over the mantle, and that's the way it goes, you know?" he added.

He expanded upon those thoughts in an Entertainment Weekly interview. "It was a wonderful experience, but politics led to us parting ways," he added. Political issues or not, Skrein has managed to pick himself up and get back in the acting race in quite the admirable way — and apparently bears no ill will against HBO, as he has said he wouldn't mind returning to the part at some point in the future.