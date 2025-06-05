The Real Reason Daario Naharis Actor Ed Skrein Left Game Of Thrones
Every once in a while, a major television show will shuffle its cast for reasons that make no sense to the viewer — and may not even make sense to the effected actors. So it was with Ed Skrein, who was replaced in the part of Daario Naharis during Season 4 of "Game of Thrones" after playing the character for three episodes in Season 3.
The actor himself has hinted toward a larger purpose to his role's recasting, though he's never delved deep into the details. "In this industry you have politics and things like that, so nothing is ever as straightforward as it's reported," Skrein told The Huffington Post in 2015. While he declined to explain what was so complicated about his exit from the show, this hint toward backstage political dealings factoring into his exit might be a big clue as to why he left the series. It might be anything from a contract situation to issues with the writing. Still, he had kind words for the man who replaced him. "Michiel Huisman's done a great job taking over the mantle, and that's the way it goes, you know?" he added.
He expanded upon those thoughts in an Entertainment Weekly interview. "It was a wonderful experience, but politics led to us parting ways," he added. Political issues or not, Skrein has managed to pick himself up and get back in the acting race in quite the admirable way — and apparently bears no ill will against HBO, as he has said he wouldn't mind returning to the part at some point in the future.
Ed Skrein is in the process of becoming a major action star
Ed Skrein has definitely moved on in a major way from "Game of Thrones." In the years since he left the show, he's developed a name for himself in the action genre. He appears as Frank Martin Jr., taking over for Jason Statham in the "Transporter" universe sequel "The Transporter Refueled." He played Ajax in "Deadpool," Marc in "In Darkness" and Zapan in "Alita: Battle Angel." While he's rounded out his career with appearances in comedies and dramas, he's mainly become known as a solid supporting figure in action films, and has become a reliable face in the genre to the point of becoming a major franchise player.
To wit: more recently, he played Atticus Noble in two installments of the "Rebel Moon" saga and voiced Hilo in the series "Love, Death and Robots." He will also play a member of Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) and Martin Krebb's (Rupert Friend) team of scientific adventurers in the upcoming "Jurassic World: Rebirth."
Ed Skrein admits he wishes he could have kept playing Daario Naharis
While Ed Skrein obviously won't get the chance to play Daario Naharis again — unless he appears in a prequel or midquel series for "Game of Thrones" — he admitted he'd be glad to do so at any time. While there may have been politics of some sort at the heart of his departure, apparently Skrein doesn't have any hard feelings toward HBO regarding how things went down.
"My plan was to stay with Game of Thrones for the long haul. That was always my plan. I would have loved to," he admitted to Entertainment Weekly. Furthermore, he told The Huffington Post, "it was a character that I would've loved to have continued to portray, and he's a wonderful character." Though it's clear the actor's fond of the part, he's got a percolating career and he's clearly put the epic HBO fantasy series behind him. Yet some fans were definitely still bothered by the season 4 "Game of Thrones" change, and how Daario wasn't used in the final season of "GoT," having been left behind by Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in Essos. Perhaps someday the stars will align and he'll end up back in Westeros. Until then, audiences at least have their memories.