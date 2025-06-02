12 Best TV Shows Like Black Mirror

The anthology series "Black Mirror" takes audiences on science fiction adventures, typically based in the near future, and each one comes with a cost. In every standalone episode, the main message of the show is clear: beware the use of technology and how it evolves. For example, several stories involve the simple lesson that just because you could implant something in your brain, it doesn't mean you should.

Originally produced by Britain's Channel 4 before moving to Netflix with Season 3, "Black Mirror" focuses not only on technology and society but also on social issues related to how people interact with each other and themselves. Set in realities that typically look much like our own, the show forces the audience to reflect and wonder if the stories could represent possible futures, especially as AI and virtual reality technology become more advanced.

However, since there are only so many episodes of "Black Mirror," fans are left wanting more to watch while they wait for new installments. For those looking to experience similar anthology series or shows that feel like extended "Black Mirror" episodes, here are twelve to add to your watchlist.