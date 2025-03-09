10 Best TV Shows Like The Recruit You Need To Watch Next
"To All the Boys" star Noah Centineo goes on the adventure of a lifetime as Owen Hendricks in Netflix's "The Recruit." The series follows Centineo as a new lawyer with the CIA who immediately finds something of note stored away in old boxes of files. When he brings it to the attention of his superior, he's sent on a wild ride around the world to prevent a previous asset from revealing what they know to the highest bidder.
Spy shows are nothing new, but "The Recruit" presents it in a unique format. Instead of the main character being a new agent or even a disgraced one, Owen is a lawyer tasked with completing missions that highly trained agents typically do. His inexperience with field work shows right away as he tries to outrun the people chasing him. It certainly isn't what Georgetown Law prepared him for, and it isn't what his colleagues Violet (Aarti Mann) and Lester (Colton Dunn) thought the new guy would be doing when they pushed the boxes onto him as a hazing ritual.
If you're looking for something to fill the void while you wait for new episodes of "The Recruit," you're in luck. There are plenty of spy shows out there, but these 10 are the best ones to watch next if you're looking for shows like "The Recruit." From memory loss and secret organizations to teen agents and period features, there's a bit of something for everyone.
Quantico
What happens when an FBI trainee is the top suspect for a terrorist attack on Grand Central Terminal? That's what "Quantico" explores. Priyanka Chopra is Alex Parrish, a new FBI agent believed to be behind the attack. Over the course of the first season, the timeline of the series shifts from the present day right after the attack to back when she and the other main characters were at the FBI Academy. While trying to prove her innocence, she's intent on discovering who is actually responsible for the explosion.
Like Owen from "The Recruit," Alex is a strong lead who is left to deal with her problems almost entirely on her own. While both receive help from various parties, it isn't always for the better, especially as they work to untangle the truth of their situations before it's too late. Though Alex initially starts with the FBI, she's later "working" for the CIA, just like Owen is.
"Quantico" is a great option for audiences looking for a female-led series that has the same level of action and drama as "The Recruit." There are humorous moments and dashes of romance in both shows, too, but at the core, both protagonists are simply trying to understand something larger than them in a small amount of time. The odds are against them and they don't have many people they can turn to, but they're determined to do the right thing.
- Starring: Priyanka Chopra, Jake McLaughlin, Johanna Braddy
- Year: 2015-2018
- Rating: TV-14
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 70%
The Lincoln Lawyer
Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) is a defense lawyer who is also in recovery from addiction. He helps individuals in Los Angeles with their cases from his car, a Lincoln Navigator, instead of in a traditional office setting. He works all types of cases, from drug charges to murder, with the help of his investigator Cisco (Angus Sampson) and his driver Izzy (Jazz Raycole).
"The Lincoln Lawyer" isn't a spy series, but it embodies what would happen if Owen acted more like a lawyer, even despite everything he's sent to do in the field. Mickey is constantly working a variety of cases, all while being followed and ending up in the middle of intense situations, like when he's attacked in a parking garage. Unlike most lawyers, he's chased by individuals, makes deals at soccer games, and does field work comparable to what Owen does, even though it's for different reasons.
For fans interested in a stronger emphasis on the legal work Owen should be doing, this is the show to watch. "The Lincoln Lawyer" is rooted in real-life inspiration, so it's not like other popular legal shows such as "Suits." The Netflix series is full of surprises, especially with the revelation that someone is following Mickey. Fans of "The Recruit" will love seeing another lawyer in unconventional circumstances.
- Starring: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Becki Newton, Angus Sampson
- Year: 2022-present
- Rating: TV-MA
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
The Night Agent
When the phone that's never supposed to ring does so, Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) goes from an agent in the basement to one on the run. After the death of two night agents, members of a secret program within the government for classified reconnaissance that's even more secretive than the CIA or FBI, Peter learns what lurks beneath the surface of the federal government. He's left trying to help Rose (Luciane Buchanan), the niece of the dead night agents, flee her family's killers.
Peter and Owen from "The Recruit" both uncover hidden dangers deep within the government, from individuals working directly with the President of the United States to an asset the CIA seemingly placed on the backburner. They are immediately out of their element, as they're used to having a desk job, but that doesn't stop these young men from giving it their all and throwing themselves into the work completely.
"The Recruit" and "The Night Agent" are shows cut from the same cloth. They feature young male protagonists trying to establish themselves in a career that keeps changing on them. Owen is supposed to be handling legal issues, not heading across the world to track down intelligence surrounding an asset he discovers in the slush pile. Peter is meant to answer a phone, not be running for his life at Camp David. Regardless of what they're "meant" to be doing, they each take on new roles and the challenges they bring with guarded enthusiasm.
- Starring: Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola
- Year: 2023-present
- Rating: TV-MA
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%
Homeland
Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) is a CIA agent who is convinced that Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis), a Marine prisoner of war recently rescued after being presumed missing since 2003, is a threat to the United States. Specifically, she believes he is planning a terrorist attack because he was captured by al-Qaeda. The agent decides to investigate the matter on her own, without the CIA knowing what she's up to, which completely backfires on her.
Owen is on his own in "The Recruit," but his boss knows what he's up to, since he's the one to send him out into the field to figure out if the information he's come across is worth the agency's time. Likewise, Carrie is left to her own devices for large stretches, but she can usually rely on getting help from Mandy Patinkin's Saul Berenson, her mentor at the CIA. And, also like Owen, Carrie travels the world as the series continues, heading to new places to chase leads.
"Homeland" is the perfect series for fans of "The Recruit" to binge next, because, not only are the themes similar, but there's a lot to get your teeth stuck into: With nearly 100 episodes across eight seasons, Carrie's journey takes lots of twists and turns as she tries to prove that her hunch is correct. The show takes audiences on a rollercoaster ride akin to "The Recruit," so strap in and enjoy the drama.
- Starring: Claire Danes, Damian Lewis, Mandy Patinkin
- Year: 2011-2020
- Rating: TV-MA
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%
Alex Rider
A teen is recruited into M16 after breaking into a school to steal back a friend's phone in "Alex Rider." Is it a typical after school job? No, far from it. Alex (Otto Farrant) is tasked with going undercover at Point Blanc, a boarding school for troubled teens. The job runs in the family, since Alex's guardian Uncle Ian (Andrew Buchan) is also an M16 agent. It's based on a series of books by Anthony Horowitz, and each season of the show follows a different installment.
Alex and Owen are both in for something they didn't sign up for. Owen thought he was going to be doing paperwork at his desk, especially after his colleagues dropped several boxes of files off during his first week. Alex is just a teen that uses his skills to help a friend, but he ends up at M16 because it's either that or foster care. While Owen's choice isn't quite as drastic as that, both young men are put into difficult positions after decisions made by their superiors.
"Alex Rider" is the series to watch for fans that love Owen's youthful nature. Though Owen is in his mid-20s, his enthusiasm can certainly be mistaken for that of someone younger. Both shows also have similarly fun premises: How many teens can say that they are secret agents, and how many lawyers can claim to be doing CIA field work?
- Starring: Otto Farrant, Vicky McClure, Brenock O'Connor
- Year: 2020-present
- Rating: TV-14
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%
Condor
Joe Turner (Max Irons) is a new analyst with the CIA, optimistic about the job and the opportunity. However, everything quickly goes downhill when everyone in his office is murdered when he's out. Turner discovers that there is a planned attack that could threaten millions in the United States, and the program he developed helps identify the individual carrying the weapons that the terrorists plan on using. There is more than meets the eye with the plan, and the analyst gets a crash course in preventing biological warfare.
Joe and Owen are positive about where their careers can lead and the impact they can have, though that changes as they are exposed to the secret underbellies of the intelligence world. It hardens them, pushing them out of their perceived comfort zones and forcing them to take on unexpected challenges. Joe is uncomfortable with how his program is being used at first, but he's quickly swayed when he finds out the person in question really did have something that could hurt people. It's similar to Owen's own logic over the course of "The Recruit."
"The Recruit" and "Condor" (which is based on the classic spy novel "Six Days of the Condor" by James Grady) both feature individuals with desk jobs heading out into the field all because of a single finding. If Joe's program hadn't detected that individual, he would likely still be behind the desk. If Owen hadn't alerted his boss to the letter, he would probably be chilling in his office. "Condor" provides a different type of conspiracy compared to other series on this list, but with just as much action and thrill.
- Starring: Max Irons, Kristen Hager, Bob Balaban
- Year: 2018-present
- Rating: TV-MA
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
When Jack Ryan (John Krasinski), a CIA analyst, discovers millions of dollars in transactions may be connected to a terrorist, he's immediately in the middle of the action. From a trip to Yemen where he meets the terrorist in the first episode to trying to speak to the antagonist through a video game, Jack has his work cut out for him now that he's out of the office.
Jack and Owen are both desk workers moved into the field suddenly after they discover something while looking through paperwork. For Jack, that's bank statements, and for Owen, that's a letter from an asset. Both are dropped into the middle of conspiracies. Neither is expecting it, but they rise to the occasion, with Jack eventually moving up through the CIA in later seasons.
"Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" and "The Recruit" contain the best of spy shows: There's action and there's plenty of hard turns when the protagonist is least expecting them, which keeps the audience on their toes. There's a lot to watch (the "Jack Ryan" timeline spans four seasons) and it boasts a stellar cast. It's definitely one of the best series to watch next if you loved "The Recruit."
- Starring: John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Abbie Cornish
- Year: 2018-2023
- Rating: TV-MA
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 78%
The Americans
If you're a fan of the spy genre, "The Americans" is must-watch TV. This critically acclaimed show is all about how the FBI handles the KGB during the height of the Cold War. It follows a couple of KGB agents pretending to be part of the ideal American family in Virginia — Philip and Elizabeth Jennings, played by Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys — since their placement in the 1960s. The best part is that their neighbor in suburban America is an FBI agent, literally putting them on opposite sides of the fence.
"The Americans" is the series to watch for fans of "The Recruit" who are interested in a period piece. It covers a span of six years in the Cold War timeline and contains lots of similar themes. While the characters featured are fictional, it is loosely inspired by real history. And, one of many interesting spy facts that only major fans of "The Americans" will know, the show was also heavily influenced by the 2010 arrests of ten Russian agents in deep cover in the United States.
"That was absolutely the inspiration for the series," creator Joseph Weisberg said of the arrests during a chat with Time magazine. "But a modern day [setting] didn't seem like a good idea. People were both shocked and simultaneously shrugged at the [2010] scandal because it didn't seem like we were really enemies with Russia anymore. An obvious way to remedy that for television was to stick it back in the Cold War."
- Starring: Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, Noah Emmerich
- Year: 2013-2018
- Rating: TV-MA
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%
Covert Affairs
"Covert Affairs" follows new CIA agent Annie Walker (Piper Perabo), who moves from training to the field incredibly quickly. She's teamed with Auggie (Christopher Gorham), a blind CIA tech operative who helps ease her into the world of espionage. Walker is known for her ability to speak seven different languages, which makes her more useful in the field. She assists in missions around the world, from trying to track down intel to infiltrating a group of diamond smugglers.
Like Owen over the course of the first season of "The Recruit," Annie is thrown in at the deep end, but she begins to understand what's expected of her during the five seasons of "Covert Affairs." While she is initially presented as excitable and what some may call naïve, much like Owen she's forced to create a hard exterior for herself to do her job well while making it out alive.
"Covert Affairs" is a great option for fans of "The Recruit" who are looking for a female-centric story to binge next. Both shows follow CIA newbies as they put their best feet forward while traveling the world. They may not always find what they're looking for, and may even end up in sticky situations a lot of the time, but their growth makes them fun to root for.
- Starring: Piper Perabo, Christopher Gorham, Kari Matchett
- Year: 2010-2014
- Rating: TV-14
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%
Citadel
"Citadel" follows Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra), two spies who are part of an organization named Citadel. Though they lose their memories after an accident and take on new identities, they rediscover who they are with the help of Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), a former colleague who needs their help.
Like Owen, Mason and Nadia are trying to track down information. The pair want to prevent it from being in the wrong hands, while Owen needs it to determine if he can help someone go free. Mason and Nadia have a similar relationship to Owen and Max (Laura Haddock). They keep secrets from each other, only reveal details when it's absolutely necessary, and there is a level of distrust no matter what they go through.
"Citadel" is what you should watch next if you're looking for a show like "The Recruit" with an interesting twist. It wasn't an accident that caused Mason and Nadia to lose their memories — it was someone pushing a button somewhere, a failsafe in case they had survived. It's nearly as great a premise as "The Recruit," and it features a top-notch cast across its six episodes. Some viewers were frustrated early on, but the ending of "Citadel" Season 1 makes it worthwhile.
- Starring: Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra, Stanley Tucci
- Year: 2023-present
- Rating: TV-14
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 51%