10 Best TV Shows Like The Recruit You Need To Watch Next

"To All the Boys" star Noah Centineo goes on the adventure of a lifetime as Owen Hendricks in Netflix's "The Recruit." The series follows Centineo as a new lawyer with the CIA who immediately finds something of note stored away in old boxes of files. When he brings it to the attention of his superior, he's sent on a wild ride around the world to prevent a previous asset from revealing what they know to the highest bidder.

Spy shows are nothing new, but "The Recruit" presents it in a unique format. Instead of the main character being a new agent or even a disgraced one, Owen is a lawyer tasked with completing missions that highly trained agents typically do. His inexperience with field work shows right away as he tries to outrun the people chasing him. It certainly isn't what Georgetown Law prepared him for, and it isn't what his colleagues Violet (Aarti Mann) and Lester (Colton Dunn) thought the new guy would be doing when they pushed the boxes onto him as a hazing ritual.

If you're looking for something to fill the void while you wait for new episodes of "The Recruit," you're in luck. There are plenty of spy shows out there, but these 10 are the best ones to watch next if you're looking for shows like "The Recruit." From memory loss and secret organizations to teen agents and period features, there's a bit of something for everyone.