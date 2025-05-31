Donnie Darko Ending Explained

Few films have been as hotly debated, discussed, and dissected as "Donnie Darko." Richard Kelly's first feature began stirring the conversational pot when it premiered at the 2001 Sundance Film Festival, where it perplexed and delighted audiences in almost equal measure. It opened in theaters on October 26 of that year, less than two months after the events of September 11, making its morbid story and apocalyptic imagery eerily relevant.

Despite earning critical praise, audiences stayed away, undoubtedly hesitant to watch a film revolving around a plane crash so soon after 9/11 made that scenario a frightening reality. Yet it quickly won a cult following that persists to this day, as diehard fans and new converts alike find themselves pondering over its various themes and meanings, especially when it comes to the ending.

Is there an easy way to explain the ending of "Donnie Darko"? Well, yes and no. Yes in the sense that there is an ending that can be discussed, and no in the sense that any interpretation of that ending will change depending on who you talk to. It's just one of the many reasons why the film has continued to inspire passionate discussions, even if by the end you might be left more confused than you were before. With that in mind, let's take a deep dive into the ending of "Donnie Darko": what happens, what it means, what it might also mean, and what we're ultimately meant to take away from it.