Lilo & Stitch Features A Post-Credits Scene You Won't Want To Miss
Looper's review of "Lilo & Stitch" calls it a worthy family movie, even if it ultimately falls short of the exceptional original. (But then, which live-action Disney remake doesn't?) No doubt many families who saw the film were delighted to see Lilo (Maia Kealoha) and Stitch (Chris Sanders) together again since they're some of the best Disney characters the company has ever created — but is there anything worth sticking around for after the final scene?
The start of the credits show off a bunch of photographs displaying what the characters get up to after the film's finale, not unlike the animated original's credits. We see how Nani (Sydney Elizebeth Agudong) and Lilo's home is rebuilt, and we even get to see Stitch dress up as Elvis in a nod to the original. But there's also a mid-credits scene that shows Nani, now studying marine biology at UC San Diego, talking with Lilo via video chat.
Lilo and Stitch are now living with David (Kaipo Dudoit) and his grandmother Tūtū (Amy Hill), but not even an ocean can keep the sisters apart. In the scene, Nani uses a portal gun she got from Jumba (Zach Galifianakis) to transport herself instantly to Lilo's bedroom, where the two sisters embrace lovingly. Cobra Bubbles (Courtney B. Vance), also part of the sisters' ohana now, checks in on Lilo before Nani can portal back to San Diego, so she hides under the covers with her sibling and Stitch. The two girls tell one another, "Good night, sister," and Stitch closes the film out by saying, "Good night, sisters." There's nothing else after that, so you don't need to stay seated until the credits wrap up totally, but it's a heartwarming moment to wrap things up.
The Lilo & Stitch post-credits scene doesn't set up a sequel (but one could happen)
It's fun to spend an extra minute with Lilo and Stitch, but many might wonder whether the film sets up a potential sequel. That's not the case, however, as everything wraps up pretty nicely. Stitch is allowed to remain on Earth, courtesy of the Grand Councilwoman (Hannah Waddingham), who recognizes how much being part of an ohana has helped him. Nani is still very close to Lilo, and any potential interstellar dangers have been neutralized for the time being. 2025's "Lilo & Stitch" absolutely stands on its own, but a sequel is likely in the cards regardless.
Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman told The Wall Street Journal that Disney is already exploring sequel opportunities. "It feels like it's going to work very well, and it's the kind of property that lends itself to more," he said. There's certainly plenty of source material to draw from, as the original "Lilo & Stitch" received three direct-to-video sequels in addition to a TV series, "Lilo & Stitch: The Series," that debuted back in 2003 and ran for two seasons with another TV movie as a finale. "Lilo & Stitch" also resulted in some of the weirdest Disney spin-off cartoons, like the anime "Stitch!," which sees the titular alien team up with a young Japanese girl.
2025's "Lilo & Stitch" grossed $341 million worldwide in its opening weekend, a number that's only going to get bigger. With a reported budget of $100 million, it's already a profitable hit, so it makes sense that Disney would want to rake in more cash with subsequent Stitch stories, so don't be surprised if you hear about "Lilo & Stitch 2" soon.