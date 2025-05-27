Lilo & Stitch Features A Post-Credits Scene You Won't Want To Miss

Looper's review of "Lilo & Stitch" calls it a worthy family movie, even if it ultimately falls short of the exceptional original. (But then, which live-action Disney remake doesn't?) No doubt many families who saw the film were delighted to see Lilo (Maia Kealoha) and Stitch (Chris Sanders) together again since they're some of the best Disney characters the company has ever created — but is there anything worth sticking around for after the final scene?

The start of the credits show off a bunch of photographs displaying what the characters get up to after the film's finale, not unlike the animated original's credits. We see how Nani (Sydney Elizebeth Agudong) and Lilo's home is rebuilt, and we even get to see Stitch dress up as Elvis in a nod to the original. But there's also a mid-credits scene that shows Nani, now studying marine biology at UC San Diego, talking with Lilo via video chat.

Lilo and Stitch are now living with David (Kaipo Dudoit) and his grandmother Tūtū (Amy Hill), but not even an ocean can keep the sisters apart. In the scene, Nani uses a portal gun she got from Jumba (Zach Galifianakis) to transport herself instantly to Lilo's bedroom, where the two sisters embrace lovingly. Cobra Bubbles (Courtney B. Vance), also part of the sisters' ohana now, checks in on Lilo before Nani can portal back to San Diego, so she hides under the covers with her sibling and Stitch. The two girls tell one another, "Good night, sister," and Stitch closes the film out by saying, "Good night, sisters." There's nothing else after that, so you don't need to stay seated until the credits wrap up totally, but it's a heartwarming moment to wrap things up.