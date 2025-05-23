SWAT Exiles: Everything We Know About Shemar Moore's Spin-Off Series

Only one member of Twenty Squad will be back in "S.W.A.T. Exiles:" Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson, played by Shemar Moore. Apparently, the actor contacted his co-stars personally to explain that they wouldn't be used on the spin-off, due to plot reasons. This is a show that plunges Hondo into a new environment and pits him against new villains in new scenarios, which means there will be little crossover between the two branches of the series. He can't be a fish out of water if he's still in the same school, after all.

Moore explained via an Instagram reel why the show's producers made this choice. Comparing the franchise to a football team and calling himself that team's quarterback, Moore declared: "You know, people get traded. Tight ends get traded. The running back gets traded, the receivers get traded, but the teams keep pushing with their quarterback and I'm that guy. So proud, so grateful. Not gonna apologize for nothing. Busted my a** for 31 years to do what I do, and excited for the future."

He's understandably happy that he gets to keep on playing Hondo, but there's apparently some ill feeling behind the scenes. While Moore reached out to some of his colleagues to break the news, Deadline reports that a lot of people who worked on the show weren't extended the same courtesy and only found out when the official announcement was made, including those at CBS. The lack of communication from Sony was branded "inappropriate" and "a slight" by one of the talent reps involved.