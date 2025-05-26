What Happened To Breaking Bad's Skyler White Actress Anna Gunn?

"Breaking Bad" deserves to not only be on any respectable list of the best TV shows of all time, but it should be somewhere near the top. The show centered on a seemingly mild-mannered high school chemistry teacher named Walter White (Bryan Cranston) who found out he had cancer and wasn't going to be able to afford the necessary treatments to fight it. A series of events lead to him becoming a drug manufacturer and dealer with the help of his former student, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul).

One of the biggest sources of conflict on the show was the way Walter's new side hustle affected his relationship with his wife, Skyler (Anna Gunn) – especially as that side hustle became a full-time career that Skyler had no choice but to become an active participant in. Everyone on the show got raves for their work, including Gunn, who won two Primetime Emmy awards on top of numerous other accolades for her performance. Though "Breaking Bad" is where Gunn reached her widest audience yet, it arguably wasn't her breakout role. That distinction belongs to her two seasons in the main cast of the HBO western drama series "Deadwood," where she played a version of real-life American pioneer Martha Bullock.

Gunn's career didn't end with Skyler's story arc on "Breaking Bad." In fact, the actor has been never been far from TV or movie screens since, and continues to be a mainstay on both even if "Breaking Bad" continues to be her most famous project.