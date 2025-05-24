The Actor Who Won Two Oscars For The Same Role

Throughout history, there have been many instances of actors winning multiple Oscars for various performances in their extensive filmographies. There's even a handful of film characters that have secured multiple Oscar wins for different actors, such as Joaquin Phoenix and Heath Ledger for the Joker or Ariana DeBose and Rita Moreno for "West Side Story's" Anita. However, in the nearly century-long history of the Academy Awards, there has been only one instance of a performer winning two Oscars for the same role.

It's the kind of astonishing feat that sounds impossible, yet it did occur once in the 1940s. To boot, this historical accomplishment belongs not to a veteran of the performing arts but a veteran who had no prior acting experience. Everything about this situation is tremendously fascinating, particularly since there's no way it could happen again today. This was a fluke that looms large over all other aspects of Oscars history.

The man responsible for this tremendous awards achievement is Harold Russell, who won two Oscars for the same role, Homer Parrish in the Best Picture Oscar-winning film "The Best Years of Our Lives." Russell might not be a household name to non-film geeks, but both his acting chops and award season triumphs are worth remembering. Russell's life story alone is incredibly fascinating, as are the circumstances behind how he scored an Oscar feat that not even legendary actors like Daniel Day-Lewis or Meryl Streep have accomplished. Among his many accomplishments, Harold Russell eternally stands as the only person to win two Oscars for the same role.