Nicolas Cage Is Unrecognizable After Transforming Into NFL Legend John Madden

Nicolas Cage is on a bit of a hot streak at the moment, getting meta in "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" and haunting our dreams in different ways in "Dream Scenario" and "Longlegs." Cage has expressed an interest in stepping away from acting in the future, but that's clearly not happening anytime soon, as he's set to appear in the new sports biopic "Madden," playing the titular John Madden. Now, we have our first look at how Cage will embody the coach and announcer, and it's the kind of thing to make you do a double-take.

Deadline debuted the first look of Cage as Madden, wearing a Raiders jacket while holding a football and showing off a Super Bowl ring. Next to him is the even more unrecognizable Christian Bale as Al Davis, the former owner of the Raiders. The Daily Mail revealed another image showing Cage in character that shows off more of his full body, and it does appear that he's wearing a fat suit to portray an older Madden.

Cage spoke with The San Francisco Chronicle about taking on the massive responsibility of portraying such a legendary sports figure as Madden. "I've never been in a sports movie of this magnitude, and I've certainly never played anyone like John Madden," he said of the role. "I can't think of a character that's further removed from me than Madden, so that is certainly challenging." By the sound of things, when "Madden" eventually comes out, Cage may be unrecognizable in more ways than one.