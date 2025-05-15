How Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 21 May Impact The Burzek Wedding

Contains spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Season 12, Episode 21 and 22 — "Open Casket" and "Vows"

"Chicago P.D." is down to the wire, with its Season 12 finale coming next week. Fans have been promised a Burzek wedding all season, and while it should indeed happen, don't bet on it being a smooth ride for the couple after what happened in "Open Casket." Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) has been suspended from the force — which puts at least part of what seemed like a sterling future in question.

Everything falls apart for Kim because of the machinations of Deputy Chief Reid (Shawn Hatosy), a dirty cop whom Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) knows is working with gangs behind the scenes. Reid takes his revenge by using the knowledge he has about Torres' (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) affair with late informant Gloria Perez (Yara Martinez), and how much the rest of the team knew about it, to force Hank to do his bidding. But Hank has an ace in the hole: Jesus Otero (Juan Javier Cardenas), a drug dealer who seems willing to turn on Reid.

Unfortunately, by the end of the episode, Otero is dead, Intelligence is under an internal affairs investigation, and Torres has been arrested. Burgess is almost lucky to escape with just being fired, but that definitely puts a damper on the wedding. Might Kim and Adam Ruzek's (Patrick John Flueger) happiness be all too brief?