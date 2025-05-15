Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 21 Brings Back A Surprising Character

Fans last saw Robin in Season 5, when she was coping with the imminent death of her mother from lymphoma, who opted not to spend time with her children in the hopes that they would remember her as she was before she fell ill, so there's a lot to fill the audience — and her father — in on. In addition to telling her father about her and her grandmother's reconciliation, Robin tells Daniel that she's been doing well in Minneapolis, where she continues to practice medicine, though there's no word regarding who she's seeing or spending time with these days.

Of course, Daniel has to deal with parental issues of his own during his mom's funeral. He and Margaret never succeeded in healing the breach between them, and she died estranged from him. But when he eulogizes her, he finds he's able to let go, realizing that while parenting can be difficult and children and adults grow apart from one another, understanding this crucial fact can help a child forgive and understand who their parents are and why they behave as they do. It's a lesson Daniel might have to practice next season, as, after the funeral, Anna announces she's dropped out of college and is moving back home. Hopefully, with Anna in Chicago, fans will get to see more of Robin, too.