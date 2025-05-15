Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 21 Brings Back A Surprising Character
Contains spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 10, Episode 21 — "Baby Mine..."
It's been years since we've seen them, but both of Dr. Daniel Charles' (Oliver Platt) baby girls have returned to "Chicago Med." The most thrilling of these comebacks for fans has to be that of Robin Charles (Mekia Cox), an epidemiologist who was a huge central character in Season 2 and Season 3. During her time on the show, she fell in love with and dated Dr. Connor Rhodes (Colin Donnell), but her career was sidelined by what appeared to be the onset of schizophrenia. It turns out that her symptoms were the result of a brain tumor, but Robin was disturbed enough by them to break up with Rhodes and start anew in Minneapolis under her mother's watchful eye.
Robin and Daniel are reunited with the youngest Charles daughter, Anna (Hannah Riley), at the funeral of Daniel's mother, Margaret (Deanna Dunagan). Infamously, Margaret reacted poorly to Robin's birth and Daniel's marriage to Caroline (Paula Newsome), and a grown-up Robin ended up chastising her grandma for her bigoted attitude. But in "Baby Mine...," Robin happily tells Daniel that she and her grandmother had reconciled and that the two of them had been in contact before the latter's passing. And that's not all that Robin revealed about her current life to her dad.
Robin's been doing well in Minneapolis
Fans last saw Robin in Season 5, when she was coping with the imminent death of her mother from lymphoma, who opted not to spend time with her children in the hopes that they would remember her as she was before she fell ill, so there's a lot to fill the audience — and her father — in on. In addition to telling her father about her and her grandmother's reconciliation, Robin tells Daniel that she's been doing well in Minneapolis, where she continues to practice medicine, though there's no word regarding who she's seeing or spending time with these days.
Of course, Daniel has to deal with parental issues of his own during his mom's funeral. He and Margaret never succeeded in healing the breach between them, and she died estranged from him. But when he eulogizes her, he finds he's able to let go, realizing that while parenting can be difficult and children and adults grow apart from one another, understanding this crucial fact can help a child forgive and understand who their parents are and why they behave as they do. It's a lesson Daniel might have to practice next season, as, after the funeral, Anna announces she's dropped out of college and is moving back home. Hopefully, with Anna in Chicago, fans will get to see more of Robin, too.