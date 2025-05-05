The 10 Best '80s Actors
The 1980s will never die. This decade's reverberations through pop culture have been ceaseless in the last 20 years, and upcoming productions like "Karate Kid: Legends" suggest that modern cinema's fascination with this era is nowhere near finished. In modern terms, the '80s tend to be boiled down to a handful of trinkets (like the Rubik's Cube), songs, or movie posters that adorn the walls of fictional characters. However, there were flesh-and-blood people in charge of this decade's art. More specifically, this was a prime ten years for the classical definition of a movie star. A slew of actors inspired people to come to cineplexes in droves while forever changing what leading men and ladies could look like.
For us, there are ten actors from the '80s who linger in people's minds as the cream of the crop from this decade. The ten best '80s performers stand tall for an appropriately eclectic array of reasons. Some of them earned their immense stature simply through anchoring box office hits that still stand as some of the biggest movies of all time. Others have garnered cult followings gradually over time, while some impacted pop culture through starring in great '80s movies that still hold up today. These actors delivered a barrage of differing accomplishments to garner their impressive reputations. With performers of this caliber, it's no wonder modern pop culture absolutely refuses to let this decade go.
Eddie Murphy
There's an alternate timeline in which Gregory Hines took on the role of Reggie Hammond in the 1982 buddy comedy "48 Hrs." and, as a result, big screen yukfests went in a completely different direction. However, Eddie Murphy was the person who sparred with Nick Nolte in that box office hit, thus paving the way for Murphy to utterly dominate the '80s in a variety of hit comedies. The decade's cinematic landscape would be incomplete without mentioning films like "Coming to America," "The Golden Child," and, especially, the 1984 phenomenon "Beverly Hills Cop." Murphy's profound influence on '80s cinema was an extension of his work on "Saturday Night Live," where he honed his skills. He joined "SNL" in 1980 and, after making a name for himself on the long-running sketch show, he went on to become a movie star.
Retrospective books and essays about Murphy's career often mention the many positive ripple effects of his stardom, including how his 1988 film "Coming to America" was a rare major studio release that offered prominent roles to several Black performers. Murphy's comedies inspired belly laughs, but they also helped with the evolution of American comedy films. Even his hefty paydays for fleeting roles in forgotten movies like "Best Defense" encapsulate the kind of booming movie star salaries that defined the '80s (he earned a million dollars for one week of work on the Dudley Moore picture). Murphy was inescapable in the '80s, and to think — this likely wouldn't have happened if Gregory Hines hadn't passed on "48 Hrs."
Sigourney Weaver
While there was an explosion in action films in the '80s anchored by leading men like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, women action stars were tragically sparse. Into that fray walked Sigourney Weaver, who reprised her "Alien" role Ellen Ripley in James Cameron's action-heavy sequel "Aliens." Weaver's demeanor and relentless conviction were perfect for this character and Cameron's specific vision for how to expand the "Alien" universe. With Weaver's magnificent performance, a new action legend was born that would become one of the great characters of '80s cinema. Even beyond that sci-fi film, Weaver inhabited a slew of roles throughout the decade that cemented her as an unstoppable cinematic force. For one thing, she took on the prominent part of Dana Barrett in the two smash hit "Ghostbusters" movies.
Beyond blockbusters, Weaver also won audiences over with her performances in more intimate fare, such as "Gorillas in the Mist" and "Working Girl." These two films led to her becoming only the fifth performer to secure two acting Oscar nods in the same year: Weaver got a best actress nomination for "Gorillas in the Mist" and best supporting actress nomination for "Working Girl," cementing her status as a powerhouse in Hollywood. While "Aliens" was certainly her biggest movie of the '80s, she was by no means just Ellen Ripley to audiences. Effortlessly gliding between big blockbusters, grounded dramas, supernatural comedies, and so much more, Weaver's eclectic and impactful filmography was an indispensable part of this decade's movies.
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson's career began long before the 1980s. His first acting credits were back in the late '50s and early '60s, and he scooped a best actor Oscar for "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" in the '70s. However, Nicholson's impact on '80s cinema cannot be overstated. His influence on the era's moviegoing was immediately felt with the iconic horror film "The Shining," and Nicholson went on to captivate audiences with his supporting work in the 1983's "Terms of Endearment," winning a best supporting actor Oscar for the film. Nicholson's status as a legendary elder to a new crop of movie stars heavily informed his roles in late '80s titles like "The Witches of Eastwick" and "Broadcast News." His accomplishments in earlier titles like "Five Easy Pieces" informed his authoritative presence in these projects.
In truth, Nicholson would have probably earned a place on this list for one sole acting credit in the decade's final year: He killed it as The Joker in Tim Burton's "Batman." This genius piece of casting melded a real pop culture icon with a fictional one. The promise of seeing an actor of Nicholson's stature inhabiting the most famous comic book villain in history was a significant pre-release marketing hook for "Batman," which utterly dominated the box office in 1989. Nicholson's thoroughly committed and maximalist portrayal of Batman's greatest arch-nemesis capped off a decade of iconic performances from the actor.
Meryl Streep
Like most of the other actors on this list, Meryl Streep's cinematic legacy stretches far beyond just the confines of one decade. However, after impressing with her work in '70s movies like "The Deer Hunter" and "Kramer vs. Kramer," her career really came alive in the '80s. This was the era where she anchored motion pictures like best picture winner "Out of Africa" and other acclaimed titles like "Evil Angels," also known as "A Cry in the Dark." This was also the decade in which Streep began her journey to becoming an Oscar legend, as she scored her first Academy Award win (in the best supporting actress category) in 1980 for "Kramer vs. Kramer." Her Oscar exploits for this decade were far from over: Just three years later, she'd win another statuette (this time in the best actress category) for "Sophie's Choice."
In total, Streep was nominated for seven Oscars throughout the 1980s. If action stars like Sylvester Stallone epitomized the escapist cinema of this decade, then awards darling Streep was certainly the poster child for '80s prestige pictures. Movies like "Silkwood" managed to take contemplative views on relevant issues while still making a profit at the box office. Such achievements elude so many motion pictures, but for titles anchored by Streep, it was a common occurrence. Not even the 1989 box office misfire "She-Devil" closing out Streep's '80s exploits could dilute how much influence and credibility she'd cultivated over the preceding nine years. After establishing her talent in the '70s, Streep really flourished in the following decade, much to the benefit of moviegoers everywhere.
Harrison Ford
After captivating audiences worldwide as Han Solo in 1977's "Star Wars," Harrison Ford became the face of 1980s blockbuster entertainment. This included two further adventures in the "Star Wars" universe, one of which ("The Empire Strikes Back") kept moviegoers on the edges of their seats with a cliffhanger ending involving Han Solo being frozen in carbonite. However, Ford wasn't just riding lingering waves of "Star Wars" goodwill in this decade: The '80s also saw him headline a trio of "Indiana Jones" films that utterly dominated the box office. These Steven Spielberg tentpoles made retro-adventure movies feel fresh again and confirmed that Ford was a major box office draw even when he wasn't standing next to Chewbacca.
Even in smaller box office performers from the '80s, Ford was knocking it out of the park and leaving a profound impression on audiences. 1982's "Blade Runner," for instance, didn't light the box office on fire, but over time it forever changed what sci-fi movies looked like (tons of films and TV shows wouldn't exist if "Blade Runner" never happened). After the first "Indiana Jones" film, audiences would follow him anywhere, including the Amish backdrop dominating his 1985 title "Witness," and anchoring the 1988 hit "Working Girl" expanded Ford's profile beyond the confines of genre cinema. These films earned him plenty of applause, but it was his '80s blockbuster exploits that really made him an icon of the era. When discussing lucrative and entertaining '80s movies, you're bound to bring up the man behind Han Solo and Indiana Jones.
Michelle Pfieffer
1980s icon Michelle Pfeiffer brought relentless zeal to her roles in movies as varied as "Dangerous Liaisons," "The Fabulous Baker Boys," and "Married to the Mob," to name a few. Even her first significant acting credit as Pink Ladies leader Stephanie Zinone in 1982's "Grease 2" has garnered a modern cult following thanks to how much Pfeiffer absolutely threw herself into this role. But it was the following year that she really burst onto the scene, playing Tony Montana's wife Elvira Hancock in 1983's "Scarface." Pfeiffer left a real impression on viewers with her performance, which was no small feat when you consider that she was acting opposite a maximalist in Al Pacino. She proved that she could embrace roles in any genre (from campy musicals to grounded dramas) and imbue them with enough conviction to take your breath away.
Pfeiffer's '80s output led to her earning two Oscar nominations (best supporting actress for "Dangerous Liaisons" and best lead actress for "The Fabulous Baker Boys") and cemented her position as one of the biggest stars of the day. Her high standing among this decade's performers has been reinforced through her subsequent roles. Playing the scheming Velma Von Tussle in "Hairspray," for instance, allowed her to inhabit a remake of an '80s cult classic. A similar level of '80s nostalgia further underscored her casting in subsequent projects like "Ant-Man and the Wasp." Her impact on '80s pop culture was so profound that this decade continued shaping her career in the years to come, though there's no denying that some of Michelle Pfeiffer's best movies are from the 1980s.
James Spader
Long before the days of Raymond "Red" Reddington, Robert California, and Ultron, James Spader was an '80s heartthrob epitomizing the kind of young male lead that was dominating this era of cinema. As countless "The Breakfast Club" pastiches have made clear, the '80s was a decade defined by teen-centric movies. These gave birth to a very specific type of handsome leading man that Spader, in titles like "Pretty in Pink," perfectly embodied. Playing Steff in "Pretty in Pink" didn't just launch Spader to a new level of stardom, it also reinforced what kind of male protagonists were adored by '80s audiences. This kind of archetype owes so much to Spader's charismatic acting chops and effortless good looks.
Interestingly, Spader's impact on '80s cinema wasn't just in mainstream teen movies. Headlining the 1989 Sundance sensation "Sex, Lies, and Videotape" also made Spader the frontman for a burgeoning new era of indie movie-making that would cascade into nothing short of a mid-90s cinematic revolution. The spark that would explode and lead to films like "Pulp Fiction" began in the waning days of the '80s, and Spader was right there on the ground floor of this upheaval, demonstrating the creative chutzpah that would eventually catapult him into acclaimed fare like the erotic thriller "Crash." Spader spent the second half of the '80s becoming one of its most beloved stars, and, through his exploits, he managed to define core traits of both mainstream and uber-avant-garde cinema.
Demi Moore
When you're talking about '80s movie stars, it's impossible to avoid referencing the Brat Pack. This group of young actors included the likes of Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Judd Nelson, and Molly Ringwald, and they were box office dynamite at the time. They came to be seen as the human embodiment of '80s cinema, with Demi Moore arguably edging ahead of the rest over the years. Ironically, that's partially because of her acclaimed works beyond this decade, which would elevate Moore's star power to new levels. However, her '80s acting credits are still the genesis for where those acclaimed turns came from — at the end of the day, you don't get "A Few Good Men" without "No Small Affair."
More importantly, Moore registers as an '80s acting great thanks to how quickly she became a household name with audiences. Nicole in 1984's "Blame It on Rio" was her first major movie role, and the following year she became a sensation playing Jules in "St. Elmo's Fire." In the '80s, you could become a movie star pretty much overnight with one standout role, and that's what happened with Moore. She went on to appear in the likes of "About Last Night...," "One Crazy Summer," "Wisdom," "The Seventh Sign," and "We're No Angels" before 1990's "Ghost" cemented her position as one of the most sought-after A-listers of the day. And, in case you were wondering, here's what the Brat Pack looks like today.
Tom Cruise
Believe it or not, there was a time when Tom Cruise wasn't headlining movies. Eons before "Mission: Impossible" and "Magnolia," at the dawn of the 1980s, Cruise got his start in Hollywood with some small parts. By 1983, he was headlining his own features, namely "Risky Business," which defined the decade's idea of a "cool teenager." Three years later, Cruise anchored "Top Gun," the most impactful blockbuster since "Star Wars" hit cineplexes in 1977. A new level of Hollywood spectacle had been established and at the center of it all was Cruise's cool swagger. People came to see the jets soaring across the sky, but witnessing Cruise inhabiting his most high-profile role yet was also an immense draw for audiences, who'd come to see him as the face of '80s stardom.
By the end of the decade, Cruise had expanded into every area of '80s cinema by embracing more dramatic roles in projects like "Born on the Fourth of July" and the best picture winner "Rain Man," the latter of which became the most financially successful movie of 1988. This acclaimed drama ensured that two of the highest-grossing films of the 1980s starred Tom Cruise (the other being "Top Gun"). The man's star power wouldn't wane after this formative decade and he remains a big draw to this day, as his recent "Mission: Impossible" films and the successful sequel "Top Gun: Maverick" have proven beyond any doubt. Cruise is a quintessential movie star, and he's one of an elite group of actors who owned the 1980s.
Glenn Close
Glenn Close really hit the ground running as an actor thanks to her first big screen credit being one of the female leads (Jenny Fields) in the 1982 Robin Williams movie "The World According to Garp." Earning a best supporting actress Oscar nomination for her efforts, this stage performer sensation had truly arrived as a cinematic force. For the rest of the decade, Close would be a fixture of the Academy Awards and some of the era's most popular movies. This includes the 1987 box office phenomenon "Fatal Attraction," one of the decade's most famous movies. A game-changer for Close's career, "Fatal Attraction" saw her fusing her acclaimed acting chops with mainstream storytelling sensibilities.
The type of features Close anchored in these ten years summarize what was most popular at multiplexes in the '80s. Erotic thrillers like "Fatal Attraction" and weepie dramas like "Immediate Family" were all the rage, as were twisty-turny romance flicks like "Dangerous Liaisons" and legal thrillers like "Jagged Edge." It's no wonder Close was one of the decade's most popular movie stars: She became a fixture in the genres that moviegoers tended to flock to in this era. Earning five Oscar nominations across eight years during the '80s is evidence that Close was also one of the period's most revered performers. At the start of the '80s, she had never appeared in a movie before. By the decade's end, it was hard to imagine this medium without Glenn Close.