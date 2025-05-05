The 10 Best '80s Actors

The 1980s will never die. This decade's reverberations through pop culture have been ceaseless in the last 20 years, and upcoming productions like "Karate Kid: Legends" suggest that modern cinema's fascination with this era is nowhere near finished. In modern terms, the '80s tend to be boiled down to a handful of trinkets (like the Rubik's Cube), songs, or movie posters that adorn the walls of fictional characters. However, there were flesh-and-blood people in charge of this decade's art. More specifically, this was a prime ten years for the classical definition of a movie star. A slew of actors inspired people to come to cineplexes in droves while forever changing what leading men and ladies could look like.

For us, there are ten actors from the '80s who linger in people's minds as the cream of the crop from this decade. The ten best '80s performers stand tall for an appropriately eclectic array of reasons. Some of them earned their immense stature simply through anchoring box office hits that still stand as some of the biggest movies of all time. Others have garnered cult followings gradually over time, while some impacted pop culture through starring in great '80s movies that still hold up today. These actors delivered a barrage of differing accomplishments to garner their impressive reputations. With performers of this caliber, it's no wonder modern pop culture absolutely refuses to let this decade go.