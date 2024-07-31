The Controversial '80s Movie That Gave Tom Cruise His Hollywood Start

Tom Cruise is Hollywood's last great movie star, and audiences don't know what will happen to cinema when he calls it quits. Despite making a name for himself as an action juggernaut, he got his start with the romantic drama "Endless Love." Dig deeper into the '80s film, and viewers will find it to be one of the most controversial movies Cruise has starred in. "Endless Love" follows two teenagers, Jade (Brooke Shields) and David (Martin Hewitt), who fall in love despite a two-year age gap — "She is 15, He is 17," the film's tagline says.

"Endless Love" was a major role for Shields, but the actor has opened up about the way director Franco Zeffirelli treated her. In the 2023 Hulu documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," she detailed how Zeffirelli's behavior on set was inappropriate and manipulative during a sex scene. "Zeffirelli kept grabbing my toe and twisting it, so I had a look of, I guess, ecstasy. But it was more angst, than anything, because he was hurting me," she remembered.

The documentary features archival footage of an interview where Zeffirelli explains why he twisted Shields' toe during the intimate scene. "When I had the camera on her, she was not giving the impact that the scene required," the director said. "So she was there, and the camera was here, so I grabbed her toe and twisted it, and she screamed, 'Ah!'" he continued.

Shields expressed her distaste for the situation in the documentary, saying, "The physicality and the exploration of sexuality felt really dangerous to me, and I didn't trust the director to create a safe environment for me."