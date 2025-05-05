The Overlooked Korean Zombie Movie With A Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

It's hard to stand out in the zombie genre, which is filled with classics like "The Night of the Living Dead" and beloved long-form series like "The Walking Dead," but when "Train to Busan" debuted in 2016, the film's unique setting and perspective made an impact. Audiences were extremely impressed by the film's "zombies on a train" hook, and just a few months later, the "Train to Busan" prequel earned a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score and became known as one of the best Korean horror movies ever.

"Seoul Station" is an animated film written and directed by Yeon Sang-ho, who also directed "Train to Busan" (written by Park Joo-suk), The prequel follows a different set of characters living in Seoul during the onset of a zombie apocalypse. Ki-woong (Lee Joon) is looking for his girlfriend Hye-sun (Shim Eun-kyung) after the two are separated when zombies begin attacking the titular train station. Ki-woong ends up partnering with Suk-gyu (Ryu Seung-ryong), Hye-sun's father, but neither of them is prepared for the violence that's about to unfold.

Rotten Tomatoes' critic consensus describes the film as "[t]hrilling and relentless from start to finish [...] a layered and vicious entry into the zombie genre." Reviewers praised the film's animation style and commitment to maintaining the gritty, gruesome aesthetic of "Train to Busan." "Seoul Station" is one of the rare films to have a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating — and it's also one of those uncommon situations where audiences and critics had completely opposite reactions.