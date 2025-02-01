15 Best Korean Horror Movies Of All Time

From the immense popularity of "Squid Game" to "Parasite" taking home four Oscars — including best picture — in 2020, Korean films and shows have taken not only the United States but the world by storm in recent years. With it being easier than ever to access global content via streaming services, an especially large spotlight shines on Korean cinema these days, and one of the genres that Korean filmmakers have long proven particularly adept at is horror, both in reinventing existing aspects of the genre and being a trendsetter for filmmakers from other countries to follow.

You may already be familiar with Korean horror movies without realizing it, either by way of crossover hits like "The Host" or in American-made scary movies that are actually remakes of or otherwise inspired by Korean originals. And if you've watched "Squid Game," "Parasite," or other Korean-made productions that have been big hits in the West, you've also already seen a lot of the actors that have fronted some of the best scary stories that the region has to offer. Either way, Korean horror cinema isn't nearly as impenetrable as you may think. From underappreciated Korean horror movies you may have missed to some you might have actually heard of or even seen already, here are the best of the best.