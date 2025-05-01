What Happened To Tru Valentino's Aaron Thorsen On The Rookie?
"The Rookie" has maintained a fairly consistent and stable cast since it debuted in 2018, so when a character heads for the exit door, it usually makes audiences reach for their tissues. That's why the departure of Tru Valentino's Aaron Thorsen after three seasons was so upsetting. It was also surprising: After struggling against the tide to become part of the force against tremendous legal and social odds, Aaron is simply transferred to a new unit offscreen at the start of Season 7. He hasn't even left California — his new post is in the North Hollywood Division. This all comes in the wake of his therapy sessions with Doctor Blair London (Danielle Campbell) being recorded for blackmail. It's quickly explained that Aaron transferred to get away from the ensuing scandal.
While this was by all accounts a story-driven choice, it still leaves a big gap in John Nolan's (Nathan Fillion) team. Aaron will be sorely missed by his colleagues and by the viewers, but why did Tru Valentino leave "The Rookie," exactly? And is there any chance that fans will see him again at some point down the line? Here's what we know.
Why did Aaron Thorsen leave The Rookie?
According to Alexi Hawley, showrunner for "The Rookie," Aaron's exit was simply best for the story. He explained to ScreenRant that the drama needed to return to its roots as a series about rookie police officers being trained for the force. "It just ultimately felt like, creatively, for where the show was going, that we needed to pivot a bit," he said of Aaron's departure. This checks out, as Season 7 has been much more about what it's like being a rookie cop, especially compared to Season 5 of "The Rookie," which failed to impress fans for the most part.
When Tru Valentino's exit was announced in August 2024, it was on the heels of the announcement that Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher would be joining the cast as Miles and Seth, respectively. Adding new faces to the crowd usually means cycling out old characters so there's enough screen time to go around. Since Aaron was a relative newbie to the series, losing him is an easier choice than removing someone who's more entrenched in the show, like Melissa O'Neil's Lucy Chen, for instance.
There seems to be no hard feelings between ABC and Valentino, who replied to the exit news via a social media post. "I will always cherish my time on 'The Rookie' but couldn't be more excited for what the future has in store," he said in a statement shared on his Instagram Stories (via TV Line). "I adore the friends and relationships made while being there. It was such an amazing opportunity, and I feel so lucky to have had the last three seasons. Thank you to the best fans in the world. I know I don't talk much, but I appreciate you all so much."
Will Tru Valentino ever return to The Rookie?
There's actually some good news for fans of Aaron Thorsen, as Tru Valentino's Instagram statement about his departure hinted that he might appear in "The Rookie" as a guest performer someday. "You never know who may pop back up in the mid-Wilshire precinct," he wrote. "Until then, 7 Adam 19, this is Officer Thorsen, over and out." It's clear that Valentino hasn't burned any bridges on his way out and would be happy to go back. What's more, Alexi Hawley confirmed to ScreenRant that Valentino will always be a welcome face on the show's set. "Tru is a great actor, and he was a huge part of our show for several seasons, and so we'd love to have him back in some capacity," the showrunner said.
In the meantime, Valentino has been keeping himself busy with other gigs. After "The Rookie," he landed a part in "The Real Bros of Simi Valley: The Movie," which has been widely praised by fans of the Roku mockumentary series. He also has a burgeoning voice acting career and is very much in demand. Among his recent roles are Black Panther in "Spidey and His Amazing Friends," Bolts Frankenstein in "Mighty MonsterWheelies," and Tiny Diamond in "Trolls: Fun Fair Surprise." He is perhaps best known for voicing Cuphead in "The Cuphead Show!" and he also played multiple characters in the failed "Beavis and Butt-Head" revival series. Valentino clearly has a lot on his plate, but it sounds like he wouldn't hesitate to make room in his schedule for a return as Aaron Thorsen should the opportunity arise.