What Happened To Tru Valentino's Aaron Thorsen On The Rookie?

According to Alexi Hawley, showrunner for "The Rookie," Aaron's exit was simply best for the story. He explained to ScreenRant that the drama needed to return to its roots as a series about rookie police officers being trained for the force. "It just ultimately felt like, creatively, for where the show was going, that we needed to pivot a bit," he said of Aaron's departure. This checks out, as Season 7 has been much more about what it's like being a rookie cop, especially compared to Season 5 of "The Rookie," which failed to impress fans for the most part.

When Tru Valentino's exit was announced in August 2024, it was on the heels of the announcement that Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher would be joining the cast as Miles and Seth, respectively. Adding new faces to the crowd usually means cycling out old characters so there's enough screen time to go around. Since Aaron was a relative newbie to the series, losing him is an easier choice than removing someone who's more entrenched in the show, like Melissa O'Neil's Lucy Chen, for instance.

There seems to be no hard feelings between ABC and Valentino, who replied to the exit news via a social media post. "I will always cherish my time on 'The Rookie' but couldn't be more excited for what the future has in store," he said in a statement shared on his Instagram Stories (via TV Line). "I adore the friends and relationships made while being there. It was such an amazing opportunity, and I feel so lucky to have had the last three seasons. Thank you to the best fans in the world. I know I don't talk much, but I appreciate you all so much."