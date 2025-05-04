Why Captain America Was Able To Lift Thor's Hammer Mjolnir In Avengers: Endgame

Not just anyone can wield Mjolnir. That right is reserved mostly for Thor, who uses the legendary hammer's unliftability to pin down adversaries as well as lord his "worthiness" over his fellow Avengers. However, in "Avengers: Endgame," Steve Rogers' Captain America shows that he, too, is worthy of the Asgardian weapon when he uses it to stomp-smash Thanos for a solid 30 seconds during the climactic duel of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest film (a moment so powerful that it brought Chris Evans himself to tears).

If you're wondering what it is that makes Cap able to lift the hammer, the directors of the movie, Joe and Anthony Russo, have addressed the issue point-blank.

According to Joe Russo (via Collider), "I think it goes all the way back to Ultron [the movie]. I think everyone who's a Marvel fan, in that moment where Cap tested the hammer, felt deep down in their heart that he was worthy and that he could potentially lift that, and boy wouldn't it be special one day if he did. Obviously, if you create drama around the circumstances of him wielding the hammer, and then kicking Thanos' a** for 30 seconds after that, we felt like we could create a risible moment for the audience."

Anthony Russo went a little further, making it clear that Cap knew in "Age of Ultron" that he could lift the hammer, but his sense of honor and camaraderie with his fellow Avengers prevented him from showing his hand. "In our heads," he said, "he was able to wield it, and he didn't know that until that moment in Ultron when he tried to pick it up. But Cap's sense of character and his sense of humility, sort of out of deference to Thor's ego ... decides not to."