12 Best Shows Like Game Of Thrones
Ranked No. 1 on our list of best fantasy TV shows of all time, "Game of Thrones" needs little introduction, as it redefined premium television, with lavish budgets and sprawling stories unlike anything viewers had seen before. While creator George R.R. Martin had taken influence from J.R.R. Tolkien's classic "The Lord of the Rings" series, "Game of Thrones" took the fantasy story to another level, with layers of political intrigue, sex, and murder to rival the best Shakespearean epics.
Concluding after a lengthy run on HBO in 2019, many fans are likely still starved for something to fill its impressive shoes. No doubt most "GOT" fans have already dived into its prequel series, "House of the Dragon," but that's hardly the only show you should check out if you loved "Game of Thrones." From high fantasy to modern Westerns, there are more shows that deliver the same chills, thrills, and blood-spattered kills than you might expect — and we've gathered the 12 best for your viewing pleasure.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
A decade before "Game of Thrones," a different fantasy world redefined the genre on screen: "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy became the quintessential fantasy movie epic and laid the foundation for the success of George R.R. Martin's modern classic on TV. In a bit of irony, Amazon Studios decided to capitalize on the popularity of HBO's fantasy series and scooped up the rights to Tolkien's other works from which to develop its own blockbuster show to compete with "Game of Thrones." The result was "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," lauded as one of the best TV prequels of all time, which explores a page of Middle-earth's history long before the events of Peter Jackson's films.
Set hundreds of generations before the fellowship's quest to destroy the One Ring, "Rings of Power" returns to Middle-earth's so-called Second Age, seen briefly in the prologue to 2001's "The Fellowship of the Ring." Though the scope of the series is so wide that fully explaining all the details here isn't possible, all you need to know is that it delivers on the high fantasy drama we rightfully expect from a "Lord of the Rings" title. Elves, dwarves, witch-kings, and wizards are all here, and if you're into "GOT" there's no better series to start watching than this one, as J.R.R. Tolkien's work was a big influence on George R.R. Martin's epic novel series.
Rome
Though "Game of Thrones" is remembered as one of the most epic television series ever made, with an impressive eight seasons to its credit, it wasn't the first time HBO would dabble in that realm. That honor went to "Rome," the 2005 drama that, as the name implied, dove into the complicated world of the Roman Empire with the energy of a sword-and-sandal fantasy.
Set during arguably the most famous period of Roman history, the time of Julius Caesar's tightening grip on Roman society, military, and government, the series follows Lucius Vorenus (Kevin McKidd) and Titus Pullo (Ray Stevenson), a pair of Roman soldiers caught up in the turmoil of the age, who both work their way through the ranks and eventually into the Empire's highest inner circles.
Though it doesn't delve into the same world of fantasy that we see in "Game of Thrones," "Rome" remains one of the best fictional historical shows we've seen on the air. Plus, both series dive heavily into the political games at play in their respective worlds, with "Rome" still finding the time to go toe-to-toe with some of the most violent and raunchy moments in "GOT." A big-budget action-drama, the series was known for its strong cast, which also featured Indira Varma, Jamie Bamber, James Purefoy as Mark Antony and Ciarán Hinds as Julius Caesar.
Black Sails
If "Game of Thrones" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" were to find themselves mashed together, the end result might look something like "Black Sails." Debuting in 2014 on Starz, the swashbuckling series draws inspiration from Robert Stevenson's classic novel "Treasure Island," but takes place some years earlier than the events in the book. "Black Sails" follows Captain Flint (Toby Stephens) and his motley crew of pirates across four seasons of perilous journeys on the high seas. But they're far from the only scallywags on the hunt for precious booty, with an ensemble cast of real-life seafarers and the more fictional subjects of tall tales all prowling the ocean blue.
Though it had a brief fling with popularity, "Black Sails" is an underrated treasure that doesn't get the recognition it deserves. Seamlessly combining more serious political drama — that wouldn't feel out of place in a George R. R. Martin novel — with plenty of swashbuckling pirate action, the series was a welcome change of pace from more family-friendly pirate films in theaters at the time. Plus, with a healthy dose of edgier adult themes (and a lot of the other kind of booty) — befitting the roughneck nature of the pirates it depicts — "Black Sails" truly is something special, and a perfect fit for anyone who enjoyed "Game of Thrones."
Vikings
There may not be any sword-and-sorcery vibes in "Vikings," nor much supernatural fantasy, but there's something very "Game of Thrones" about its story. Though broadly inspired by real events, the show takes liberties with the historical record, so much so that at times it does present something of a fantasy. Combined with its ancient setting, you might even confuse it with "Game of Thrones" if you were to tune in without knowing what it was.
The series stars Travis Fimmel as the real-life Viking legend Ragnar Lodbrok, the subject of a number of Norse stories and myths that form the basis of the series. "Vikings" positions Lodbrok as a conqueror at odds with his people over where and when their forces should strike. Lodbrok has visions of invading the wild world of England, and will do everything in his power to lead an army to its shores.
Brutal and visceral, at times even more so than "Game of Thrones," the series boasts a strong cast of characters that would feel right at home alongside the likes of Jon Snow, Ned Stark, and Tyrion Lannister. Internal politics dot the series, but are far less about diplomacy and scheming than brute force, as Lodbrok and his crew use violence as their one and only tool. There's even some mystical elements, with seers and prophecies not uncommon. Chronicling multiple generations, "Vikings" ran for four seasons and features an impressive cast that includes Kathryn Winnick, Gabriel Byrne, and Ray Stevenson, among others.
The Witcher
Back to more fantasy worlds, "The Witcher" is, like "Game of Thrones," based on a series of novels, this time by Andrzej Sapkowski. Some know the video game adaptations even better, and it has fans all over the world. One of its biggest fans is Henry Cavill, the star of the former DC Extended Universe, who was cast to play the title character in Netflix's big-budget TV adaptation after seemingly being ditched as the Man of Steel.
In the show's first season, the story follows three distinct stories set at different times. The first chronicles the adventures of a warrior named Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), a so-called "Witcher," who serves as a monster hunter, traveling the land in search of great beasts to slay. In a parallel story we are introduced to a sorceress named Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), while a third story follows a young girl and princess named Ciri (Feya Allen), who is in search of the infamous Witcher decades after Geralt's time.
While the three stories are distinct from one another, the strange format makes for intriguing viewing as the narratives slowly converge in surprising ways. A fan favorite, the series mixes jaw-dropping visuals with intense action, a healthy dose of horror, and plenty of lurid romance (including one scene that was so steamy that Cavill refused to film it as originally conceived).
1923
Not every show that captures the spirit of "Game of Thrones" is going to feature swords and suits of armor. In fact, one of its closest spiritual cousins may actually be a Western. If you're open to exploring the genre, you'll want to check out "1923," starring Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar, and Timothy Dalton. A prequel to the Taylor Sheridan drama "Yellowstone," "1923" can be watched on its own, so don't worry about the expanded universe before digging in.
Set in the titular year, the Western way of life is dying, but Montana's Dutton family is trying to survive the transition to the modern world. They own a sprawling ranch, but outside forces are slowly encroaching: Rival ranchers who are struggling due to economic hardship resent the power and wealth of the Duttons — who hold great political influence — while a newcomer (Dalton) wants to steal their land for big business interests. All the while, estranged Dutton son Spencer (Sklenar) must make his way back home to help defend his family.
Though it's devoid of dragons and magic, there's plenty of murder, sex, and betrayal, in the best tradition of "Game of Thrones." The cherry on top? The Duttons' most bitter rival is Banner Creighton, an Irish immigrant played by Bronn himself, Jerome Flynn. Luckily, latecomers to "1923" won't have to wait two years between Seasons 1 and 2, which — thanks to a pair of Hollywood work stoppages — left many unanswered questions for fans to ponder.
Battlestar Galactica
When it comes to different genres, "Battlestar Galactica" may seem like it belongs to a wildly disparate — perhaps even polar opposite — category than fantasy. But the truth is that they have a lot more in common than you'd think, taking place in entirely fictional worlds where the rules of our reality don't apply. "Game of Thrones" has dragons and magic, while "Battlestar Galactica" has robots and lifelike humanoid cloning.
Beginning its run in 2003, "Battlestar Galactica" is a 21st century reboot of a short-lived '70s sci-fi action show. In it we meet the 12 Colonies of Kobol, whose worlds are suddenly destroyed by a race of ancient robots called Cylons. Forced into refugee status, the survivors gather aboard a fleet of civilian vessels under the command of Admiral William Adama (Edward James Olmos), President Laura Roslin (Mary McDonnell), and the one remaining military warship: Battlestar Galactica. Their mission? To find the long-lost 13th colony known as Earth.
The fleet's fight for survival is upended, however, when they discover that there is a new breed of Cylon that can hide undetected in their midst, having evolved into lifelike human bodies. But it's not just the Cylons that Adama and Roslin worry about, as factions emerge within their own ranks who think the search for Earth is a lost cause.
The Tudors
Before "The Witcher," Henry Cavill starred in another series that has strong parallels to "Game of Thrones." But rather than leaning into the supernatural as did Cavill's other series, "The Tudors" favors the Shakesperean drama, political intrigue, and penchant for Machiavellian scheming and vicious backstabbing (sometimes literally). This time, Cavill is a supporting player to star Jonathan Rhys Meyers, alongside a cast that includes Natalie Dormer, James Frain, and Anthony Brophy.
Meyers plays King Henry VIII, while Cavill is his brother-in-law, Charles Brandon, the Duke of Suffolk, and the king's closest confidante. The series begins when Henry is still a young king and chronicles his growing obsession with producing a male heir. We also witness his persistent efforts to woo Anne Boleyn (Dormer) while plotting to end his marriage to Katherine of Aragon. Further seasons of the historical drama explore the intense royal drama that plays out over the rest of the King's reign as political and religious enemies begin to circle. And when a rebellion rises against the crown, he must make uneasy alliances to maintain his power.
Every bit as sprawling and engrossing as "Game of Thrones," "The Tudors" plays fast and loose with the facts, so don't worry about being up on your 16th-century English history. Running for four years on Showtime, the series also featured an impressive array of recurring guest stars that included Peter O'Toole, Max von Sydow, Sam Neill, and Joely Richardson.
House of Cards
If George R.R. Martin weren't so influenced by J.R.R. Tolkien, and had instead set "A Song of Ice and Fire" in Washington D.C., he might have ended up with a story a lot like "House of Cards." The critically-acclaimed political thriller starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright is actually a Netflix remake of a 1990 four-episode British miniseries of the same name, but moves the setting from the U.K. Parliament to Washington D.C.
"House of Cards" dives into the seedy world of political wheeling and dealing, centering on American congressman Frank Underwood (Spacey). A truly devious sort, Underwood will do whatever it takes to worm his way to power and wealth, which usually means crossing moral lines that no ordinary person would ever consider. But he's not alone: By his side is his equally unscrupulous wife Claire (Wright), who quickly rises from her status as a mere politican's wife to a respected power broker all her own. The couple makes underhanded backroom deals and certainly aren't above murder if it means getting what they want.
Fans of "Game of Thrones" won't find any magic or fantasy in "House of Cards," but if you enjoy the castle intrigue and plots to overthrow rival houses, this will satisfy you and then some. Though it has the distinction of being Netflix's first-ever scripted drama, it might still be its best, tallying an eye-popping 56 Emmy nominations and seven wins during its six-season run (though some fans think it ran two seasons too long).
His Dark Materials
Spurred by the success of "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, Hollywood sought franchises based on other acclaimed fantasy works. The 2007 film "The Golden Compass" was one attempt. Though it failed to spark a long-running series, the source material got a second chance in 2019 on HBO with "His Dark Materials," starring Dafne Keen, James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Clarke Peters.
Owing a lot more to C.S. Lewis' "Chronicles of Narnia" than Tolkien's works, "His Dark Materials" is more of an overt anti-religious allegory. Set in a multiverse populated by multiple realms and worlds, the story revolves around a place where human souls can inhabit animal forms called daemons, with a religious order determined to destroy this natural way of life. The series follows Lyra Belacqua (Keen), a young woman who sits at the center of an ancient prophecy and finds herself on a quest that will take her to many other worlds and bring her into conflict with some of the most powerful factions in the multiverse, each with their own agendas.
Not quite as dark or violent as "Game of Thrones," "His Dark Materials" explores many of the same themes, but does so with a somewhat more family-friendly tone. If you've ever wanted to watch "GOT" with your kids, this might be the best place to start, introducing younger audiences to complicated, magical worlds full of fantastical characters and bitter power struggles.
The Wheel of Time
Longtime fans of fantasy novels will surely be familiar with "The Wheel of Time," a long-running series of books from author Robert Jordan that had their heyday in the '90s. Though there was a brief fling with a TV series in 2015 — with a low-budget pilot that never went to series — it was in 2021 that Amazon scooped up the rights for a big-budget version that's been running ever since. Led by Rosamund Pike, the series is a good match for "Game of Thrones" but not quite as grim.
In this unique fantasy world, fate is determined by an ancient relic called the Wheel of Time, and it's prophesied that a mighty dragon will emerge and bring great upheaval — but it could either destroy the world or bring life-giving power. A group known as the Aes Sedai believe they can ensure the latter by searching for a special individual who they believe is inhabited by the soul of the world-breaking dragon.
A truly sweeping epic, enough to rival "GOT," "The Wheel of Time" was once considered unfilmable by some. But the Amazon series has proved that just about any story can be adapted for TV with the right people behind it.
The Last Kingdom
"The Last Kingdom" tells of the conflict between the British and Viking armies in the 9th and 10th centuries (hundreds of years before the events of "Vikings"), based on a series of novels by Bernard Cornwell. A better historical parallel to "Game of Thrones" you may never find, as the battles, crossed birthrights, and betrayals all play out in the same dramatic fashion over the course of the series. At its center is Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon), a Saxon who was kidnapped by the Danes as a child and raised as their own.
In the show's first season, Uhtred is obsessed with retaking his homeland, hoping to take advantage of the chaos as Viking armies storm the countryside. Those Vikings are intent on conquering all of England, with the series not holding back from the carnage and brutality that the Scandinavian warriors brought to English shores. Further seasons of the show explore Uhtred's blood feud with a pair of Norse brothers, political turmoil following the crowning of King Edward, and the bitter struggle for power as the British fight back the Viking invasions.
Produced by the BBC, "The Last Kingdom" is one of the best British historical efforts ever produced. After running for five seasons, the series returned in 2023 with a Netflix movie, "The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die," which sees factions from across England converge and battle for power after the death of the king.