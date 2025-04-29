12 Best Shows Like Game Of Thrones

There may not be any sword-and-sorcery vibes in "Vikings," nor much supernatural fantasy, but there's something very "Game of Thrones" about its story. Though broadly inspired by real events, the show takes liberties with the historical record, so much so that at times it does present something of a fantasy. Combined with its ancient setting, you might even confuse it with "Game of Thrones" if you were to tune in without knowing what it was.

The series stars Travis Fimmel as the real-life Viking legend Ragnar Lodbrok, the subject of a number of Norse stories and myths that form the basis of the series. "Vikings" positions Lodbrok as a conqueror at odds with his people over where and when their forces should strike. Lodbrok has visions of invading the wild world of England, and will do everything in his power to lead an army to its shores.

Brutal and visceral, at times even more so than "Game of Thrones," the series boasts a strong cast of characters that would feel right at home alongside the likes of Jon Snow, Ned Stark, and Tyrion Lannister. Internal politics dot the series, but are far less about diplomacy and scheming than brute force, as Lodbrok and his crew use violence as their one and only tool. There's even some mystical elements, with seers and prophecies not uncommon. Chronicling multiple generations, "Vikings" ran for four seasons and features an impressive cast that includes Kathryn Winnick, Gabriel Byrne, and Ray Stevenson, among others.