12 DreamWorks Animation Movies That Are Better Than Disney Projects

For as long as animated movies have existed, Disney has reigned over the medium virtually unchallenged. There have been a few dicey periods, certainly — and as of this writing, there are a whopping 16 Disney animated movies with a rotten score. In addition, the likes of Warner Bros., Illumination, Nickelodeon, and a few other studios occasionally have big enough hits to make the house that Mickey built nervous. But for the most part, Disney — especially after bringing Pixar under its umbrella — has never been consistently challenged in that arena for any length of time. That is, until DreamWorks Animation entered the picture.

Not only has DreamWorks slowly built a strong portfolio of animated properties over the last 30 years, it hasn't been afraid to directly go up against Disney on multiple occasions. There are several DreamWorks animated movies that feel like direct responses to a Disney film, sometimes one that was just released a year or two prior. On the flipside, DreamWorks has sometimes been the first out of the gate with a new idea, one that did so well and became enough of a part of the zeitgeist that Disney seemed to directly respond with its own version of said idea. Either way, DreamWorks has been the creative — and sometimes, even commercial — victor in many of those matchups.