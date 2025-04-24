Why Grandma Bev Wasn't In The Conners Series Finale

Contains spoilers for "The Conners" Season 7, Episode 6 — "The Truck Stops Here"

The series finale of "The Conners" proves to be a sentimental but sarcasm-laden affair — a fitting goodbye for a family that loves each other but could never resist a good put-down. One of the masters of those barbed one-liners was Estelle Parsons' Beverly Harris, who is completely missing from the sitcom's final episode. Why didn't she return? It seems that her absence was caused by two issues — Parsons' advancing age and the fact that the show's producers felt that she'd already been given a solid goodbye in an earlier episode.

She does at least get a reference during "The Truck Stops Here," when the family gathers at Roseanne's (Roseanne Barr) graveside. As each member takes time to speak out loud to the deceased Conner matriarch, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) admits during her turn that she "doesn't know where mom is."

That's true, since Bev left the series during Season 6's "Moms and Rats" and hasn't been seen since. Executive producer and showrunner Bruce Helford explained to Deadline, "It was too much to ask her to come out for the sixth episode. It's a lot. She is 97. She's a phenomenal presence. I like the idea that she's never going to stop being out there, wandering the country on the rail." He compared Bev to a crew member on the legendary Flying Dutchman, a ship fated to eternally travel the seas. One thing that won't be eternal? Jackie and Bev's enmity.