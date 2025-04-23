The Accountant 2 Review: The Franchise Gets Bigger & Sillier But Doesn't Lose Its Heart

Some may balk at tinkering with a formula that works in lieu of a different approach that might not. A big part of the allure of "The Accountant" is that it took a neo-noir, crime-fiction premise and ran it through a superhero movie ringer. Ben Affleck's Christian, an accountant who goes by a variety of nom de plumes inspired by famous mathematicians, is at times indistinguishable from Affleck's take on Daredevil 20 years ago. Only instead of his blindness giving him radar sense, here it's Christian's autism that is presented its own kind of superpower. At a time when the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services is prone to referring to autism as an injury, one can understand the merit of an action thriller that highlights, however cartoonishly, that neurodivergence is not a curse or an albatross around those diagnosed with it.

It's been eight years since their chance encounter in the climax of an elaborate shoot out. Christian and Braxton have never had a meet up to reconnect like they bloodily promised one another. But the director of Treasury, Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), has a new case with a personal investment that necessitates Christian's help — and it gets gnarly enough that he thinks to ask Braxton to assist. Marybeth is once again operating in that extralegal space, this time to catch a killer. Only she finds it a lot more difficult to accept their help when it's up close and personal. Tips filtered through Christian's helper Justine (Allison Robertson) are one thing, but being a personal witness to Christian breaking arms or Braxton kidnapping witnesses puts her at a crossroads.

Marybeth's resistance at being Christian's Commissioner Gordon is a sideshow compared to the borderline goofy ways Christian's operation has expanded. It's pretty hard to care about Marybeth's moral dilemmas about violating civil liberties when she's getting super hacker assistance from Justine and her students at Harbor Neuroscience, where Christian's many donations have apparently been invested in turning their youth into a miniature NSA. Quite frankly, as interesting as the missing killer case is (and its tethers to international human trafficking and a mysterious assassin Braxton may or may not know who has developed savant-like combat expertise from physical trauma), the thrust of the film is focused on the next-level chemistry between Affleck and Jon Bernthal.