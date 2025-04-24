What Happened To Tremont Towing From South Beach Tow?
"South Beach Tow" was a reality TV series with a basic premise: Audiences watched on as a towing company towed vehicles for all sorts of different reasons in Florida. Whether it's a repossession or the car in question is simply parked illegally, the owner's are never happy when they come out to find their vehicle missing. In addition to dealing with difficult people, Tremont Towing faces off against rival company The Finest Towing, also known as Goodfellas. Plenty of explosive reactions are caught on camera as people either come across the staff mid-tow or arrive at the company's office to recover their vehicle (TruTV admitted that some of the scenes in the show were staged reenactments, but that didn't stop people from tuning in).
While it might not be among the best reality TV shows of all time, it still managed to run for four seasons, airing between 2011 to 2014. It ended on a bit of a cliffhanger, but there's been no confirmation from the network either way on if "South Beach Tow" has been canceled for good. That being said, it's been over a decade since fans got any new episodes to consume, so it seems pretty likely that it isn't coming back. What happened to Tremont Towing after the show ended? Are they still towing cars? Make sure your ride is parked in the appropriate lot before you sit down to read our roundup of what happened to Tremont Towing from "South Beach Tow."
Tremont Towing is still towing cars today
Based on their Google and Yelp reviews, Tremont Towing is still in business — and still upsetting people when they tow their vehicles. Impacted individuals don't like how much the company charges, how quickly their cars get towed, and the professionalism (or lack thereof, as it were) of the office staff. The reviews don't detail any extreme car chases or the dramatics the show was known for, but they're still pretty illuminating. On a Reddit thread asking about Miami towing companies residents despise, one user wrote: "Tremont Towing. I once parked in a parking lot for a sandwich shop and walked 200 feet across the street to a restaurant OWNED BY THE SAME COMPANY. I knew this before walking over. I came out 5 minutes later with the food and the tow guy had my car on the hook."
Because of the nature of their line of work, it's unsurprising that they have a low star rating (the company's score of 1.7 on Yelp is pretty damning), but it shows that Tremont Towing is active even though their TruTV series has seemingly finished for good. While the company hasn't updated its social media accounts in years, Lakatriona Brunson (also known as Bernice), one of the drivers and assistant managers with Tremont Towing during the series, is quite active on Instagram. Apparently still living in Miami, she posts about concerts and events in the area that she's attended and how she enjoys her life in the Sunshine State.