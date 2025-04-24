"South Beach Tow" was a reality TV series with a basic premise: Audiences watched on as a towing company towed vehicles for all sorts of different reasons in Florida. Whether it's a repossession or the car in question is simply parked illegally, the owner's are never happy when they come out to find their vehicle missing. In addition to dealing with difficult people, Tremont Towing faces off against rival company The Finest Towing, also known as Goodfellas. Plenty of explosive reactions are caught on camera as people either come across the staff mid-tow or arrive at the company's office to recover their vehicle (TruTV admitted that some of the scenes in the show were staged reenactments, but that didn't stop people from tuning in).

While it might not be among the best reality TV shows of all time, it still managed to run for four seasons, airing between 2011 to 2014. It ended on a bit of a cliffhanger, but there's been no confirmation from the network either way on if "South Beach Tow" has been canceled for good. That being said, it's been over a decade since fans got any new episodes to consume, so it seems pretty likely that it isn't coming back. What happened to Tremont Towing after the show ended? Are they still towing cars? Make sure your ride is parked in the appropriate lot before you sit down to read our roundup of what happened to Tremont Towing from "South Beach Tow."