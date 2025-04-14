The Last Of Us Season 2 Premiere Cameo Everyone Missed

Stop reading right now if you haven't watched "The Last of Us" Season 2 Episode 1, "Future Days." Spoilers lie ahead!

In the premiere of "The Last of Us" Season 2, we reconnect with Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) and his surrogate daughter Ellie (Bella Ramsey) — the duo we followed during the show's first season who started as strangers and became chosen family — and we learn that they've settled in the heavily armed and protected settlement of Jackson, Wyoming. As the cordyceps virus still rages across the globe, surviving humans have to make the most of what's left of the world they once knew ... and in "Future Days," we see a small expression of joy. Specifically, the town of Jackson throws a New Year's party to ring in 2029, and Ellie, who's currently at odds with Joel (though we don't know why yet), reluctantly attends the festivities with her friends Jesse (Young Mazino) and Dina (Isabela Merced).

Things turn sour quickly — and we'll return to that — but as the band plays and the people of Jackson dance, there's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo from Gustavo Santaolalla, who composed the music for the show and for both of the original video games created by Naughty Dog. (He's in the band, unsurprisingly; the camera lingers on him ever-so-briefly, but he's definitely there!) Santaolalla is an extremely accomplished and respected composer; aside from his work on "The Last of Us," Santaolalla has composed scores for films like "21 Grams," "Brokeback Mountain" (which won him an Oscar for best original score), "Babel" (which won him a second Oscar in the same category), and "On the Road." His digital likeness also appears in "The Last of Us Part II" in the same scene (meaning, the celebration in Jackson).