Why Jesse From The Last Of Us Season 2 Looks So Familiar

When you consider that the upcoming second season of "The Last of Us" is based on the second game in the Naughty Dog series, the 2020 sequel "The Last of Us Part II" (following the original game in 2013), it makes sense that the HBO series is set to add a number of actors to its ranks. One of those actors is Young Mazino, whose career is really just getting started ... so who does he play?

Mazino, who was born Christopher Young Kim in 1991 to South Korean immigrants in Maryland, got his start in show business after training at the Stella Adler School of Acting in New York (and after changing up his stage name by using his middle name as his first and adopting the name "Mazino" from the "Tower of God" comic books written by S.I.U., largely because there were other Christopher Kims registered with the Screen Actors Guild). He made his first appearance in a nameless role in a small project called "Digging" in 2013 (credited as Christopher Kim) before booking one-off roles in hits like "Blindspot," "New Amsterdam," and "Blue Bloods." (He also appeared in the 2025 thriller "Opus" alongside John Malkovich, Juliette Lewis, and Ayo Edebiri.) So what was Mazino's other major role, and what's the deal with his character Jesse in "The Last of Us?"