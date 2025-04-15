The True Story Behind Mary & George Explained

Debuting on Starz in early 2024, "Mary & George" isn't a sitcom about a quirky young married couple, but the true story of Mary Villiers and her son George, a pair of commoners who wormed their way into royal society in England in the 17th century. In the series, we meet George (Nicholas Galitzine, who has conflicted feelings over gay roles) and learn about his troubled childhood and how his mother Mary (Julianne Moore) raises him in hopes of using him as part of an elaborate scheme to earn her wealth and power.

Plotting to get close to King James I (Tony Curran), Mary manipulates the monarch to fall in love with George, aware of the king's physical relationships with his closest male advisors. To get what she wants, though, she'll have to force out the king's current consort, the Earl of Somerset (Laurie Davidson), and get her son noticed by the royal court. She may also have to resort to more terrifying means, using the power of sex — and several murder plots — to achieve her aims.

But how real is "Mary & George"? The relationship between the real King James and George Villiers has been disputed for centuries. Though its romantic nature is hard to deny, there's no direct evidence that it was sexual. The real Mary Villiers, meanwhile, may or may not have been as manipulative as the series suggests, with contemporary accounts and modern day historians often debating George's rise from commoner to king's favorite. Let's try to parse fact from fiction and figure out the true story behind "Mary & George."