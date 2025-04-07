Fire Country Season 3: How Episode 16 Sets Up The Spin-Off Sheriff Country

Contains spoilers for "Fire Country" Season 3, Episode 16 — "Dirty Money"

If you've been raring to find out more about "Fire Country" mainstay Bode Leone's (Max Thieriot) aunt Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) in light of her upcoming spin-off "Sheriff Country," then "Dirty Money" tells you a whole lot about where she and her stepsister Sharon (Diane Farr) come from — and why they're women who believe in law and order versus the fast and loose way to success. It also introduces fans to an important new character who will apparently act as Mickey's foil in "Sheriff Country."



In "Dirty Money," we meet Sharon and Mickey's pop, Wes (W. Earl Brown), and it turns out Bode's predilection for illegal activities might just run in the Fox side of the family. Wes has a large illegal marijuana empire, and he's less than popular with his fellow drug runners. One of them tries to take Wes out, so Mickey and Bode team up to figure out who tried to put Grandpa Fox in the deep freeze. While Sharon and Bode eventually figure out what's gone awry, Wes refuses to go legal with his empire. Per Max Thieriot, therein lies the rub — and the genesis of the main conflict between Mickey and Wes, which will presumably carry over into their spin-off.