Bloodsport Vs Deadshot: Who Is The Strongest DC Comics Character?

DC Comics' Suicide Squad was first introduced in a 1959 "Brave and the Bold" comic, while the more modern iteration of the Suicide Squad we know and love today actually began in 1987, when the series was revamped by comic writer John Ostrander. In it, B-to-C-list supervillains are drafted by a shady, clandestine organization called Task Force X to do dirty work for the United States government. The idea is so potent that the Squad has been adapted countless times, from live-action TV shows to animated films to AAA video games to two big-budget live-action features.

Two of the most prominent members of the Squad (which is a feat, considering that killing off characters is one of the hooks of the series) are also two of the deadliest assassins in the DC universe: Deadshot, aka Floyd Lawton, and Bloodsport, aka Robert DuBois. Both are amazing hand-to-hand fighters, weapon specialists, and more. Both were also essentially the main characters of their respective live-action films, with Deadshot being played by Will Smith in 2016's "Suicide Squad" and Idris Elba playing Bloodsport in 2021's "The Suicide Squad." But which of the two is the most lethal, and who would actually win in a fight to the death?