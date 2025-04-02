Val Kilmer Blocked A Bloodworth Sex Scene With Hilarie Burton For A Good Reason

Val Kilmer tragically died at the age of 65 on April 1, 2025, with an outpouring of support arriving on social media from the actor's fans and colleagues. Kilmer was often considered an actor who was somewhat difficult to work with, garnering a reputation as being a perfectionist, but one co-star who loved collaborating with him is Hilarie Burton. She posted a lengthy Instagram tribute to Kilmer, whom she worked with on 2010's "Bloodworth," and relayed an anecdote about how he cut a sex scene in the film between the two because "it didn't service the story or the character."

While Burton says she would have just gone along with the sequence because that was what was expected, she was pleasantly surprised to hear that the scene was altered at Kilmer's request. Instead, he changed it to a scene in which the two characters are enjoying barbecued ribs, which Burton called "infinitely more interesting." She continued, "I felt so safe and cared for by that man ... He made the scene about us instead of using me as a prop. That one day at work rewired my brain."

An often untold truth about Val Kilmer is that he adheres to the Christian Science faith, so it's possible he didn't want to do the scene because it conflicted with his beliefs. Either way, Burton definitely seems thankful they could work out something else in lieu of superfluous bawdiness. She concluded with this touching tribute to the late actor: "Val was kind to me. A thoughtful artist. I bought some of his paintings a few years back. I hope every young actor has a Val in their life. That movie was a magical experience."