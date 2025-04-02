Val Kilmer Had One Major Regret From His Hollywood Career

On April 1, 2025, the entertainment industry lost a brilliant actor when Val Kilmer passed away due to pneumonia. He didn't act much in the years following his throat cancer diagnosis in 2014, but Kilmer's outstanding performances throughout the 1980s and '90s, including Iceman in "Top Gun," Jim Morrison in "The Doors," and Doc Holliday in "Tombstone," to name a few, cemented him as an indelible Hollywood legend. But despite boasting an incredible filmography that anyone would be lucky to have, even Kilmer had one regret about his acting career.

In a 2012 interview with Vanity Fair, Kilmer spoke about the idea of crafting alternate personas, which is something he never really did for himself in the public sphere. "I actually regret not having created a persona years ago like all of my wise contemporaries [did]," he explained. "Basically, our whole gang of wonderful talent, like Johnny Depp and Nic Cage and Sean Penn—everybody has a pretty solid identity. When I say each one of these [names], you have a very instant opinion about a very particular kind of character." In essence, Kilmer was talking about actors developing a "brand" for themselves, or having specific types of characters they play. Depp, for example, is known for playing outcast weirdos, while Penn leans toward portraying morally complex figures.

Kilmer, on the other hand, had far more variety on his resume and, despite his stated regret, that was just the way he liked it. "I just wasn't interested in my career that way, or my persona. My acting was really my only priority." It's hard to pin down what precisely a "Kilmer" role would be. Iceman is quite different from Doc Holliday, who's vastly different from Batman — but that's part of what made Kilmer a singular talent.