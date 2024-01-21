What Happened To Louise Lombard's NCIS Character & Where Is She Now?

While Louise Lombard might be familiar to television viewers from her role in the BBC series "House of Elliot," "NCIS" fans likely recall her as Lara Macy. That character was introduced as a no-nonsense head of a neighboring military branch. It turns out that Lara has a past with Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon); she was the lead investigator in the case surrounding the murder of Pedro Hernandez (Thomas Rosales Jr.). Gibbs was the main suspect, as his wife and daughter had been brutally murdered just before Hernandez's death. She clears his name, which means they have a strong rapport.

Lombard only appears on "NCIS" in the two-part episode "Legend." She reprised the role in the spin-off "NCIS: Los Angeles." She was initially going to be a lead on the series, but after the pilot aired, she left.

There was some hope she could return. "She didn't die," executive producer Shane Brennan told Entertainment Weekly in 2009. "We'll find out that she went to an overseas post. When Callen (Chris O'Donnell) was shot last season, they had to move to the new operation center, and [Lara] was relocated. Will she come back? Never say never." Unfortunately, "never" became the reality for Lara, as she is killed offscreen just before the events of the "NCIS" Season 7 episode "Patriot Down." That makes her one of the "NCIS" characters to be killed off the show. Fortunately, Lombard soldiered on, creating a career that's taken her to the big screen.