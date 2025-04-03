Is Fly Me To The Moon Based On A True Story?

2024 box office bomb "Fly Me to the Moon" is a historical drama about the Apollo 11 space mission and subsequent moon landing by a team of astronauts in 1969. Channing Tatum is director Cole Davis, working for NASA at the Kennedy Space Center to ensure the launch is successful. Scarlett Johansson is Kelly Jones, a publicity and marketing specialist recruited by NASA to manage the public expectations and perception surrounding the event.

To ensure that there is a positive outcome no matter what happens, Jones is tasked with preparing fake footage of a moon landing to broadcast in case the mission fails. She's not on board with the decision, but those around her pressure her into it by threatening to make less-than-stellar aspects of her past public. She also has to keep it a secret from Davis, who she's becoming romantically entangled with.

While the movie is rooted in the actual 1969 space mission, the core premise of fabricating landing footage is not based on a true story. "Fly Me to the Moon" focuses on the popular conspiracy theory that the moon landing in its entirety is a hoax, and that NASA and the government faked the achievement to beat the Soviet Union in the space race. But even though it isn't real, there are parts of "Fly Me to the Moon" that are inspired by the truth.