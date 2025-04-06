Are Kariselle Snow And Joey Sasso From Perfect Match Still Together?

"Perfect Match" is one of the many popular reality dating series streaming on Netflix. Personalities from other competition shows head to a tropical paradise to meet, mingle, and fall in love. With challenges, dates, and the chance that new singles can appear to change up the dynamics, it's a great way to see your favorites from other reality series again in a new setting.

Joey Sasso and Kariselle Snow were part of the first season cast of "Perfect Match." Snow and Sasso met and had a brief dalliance before appearing on the show, but by the end of their season, they were engaged and in a committed relationship. While they were not the winners of the season, they were finalists. But several months after filming, Sasso and Snow amicably ended their relationship, with Sasso chalking it up to different life goals and shifting feelings for each other.

Sasso was originally in Season 1 of "The Circle," the Netflix reality competition series that keeps its players behind a screen until the end. Snow appeared in the Netflix version of the British dating show "Sexy Beasts." In that series, contestants wear prosthetic animal makeup. Snow was a Panda, going on dates with three other beasts before choosing the Alien. That was the start of the journey that led them to "Perfect Match."