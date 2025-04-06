Are Kariselle Snow And Joey Sasso From Perfect Match Still Together?
"Perfect Match" is one of the many popular reality dating series streaming on Netflix. Personalities from other competition shows head to a tropical paradise to meet, mingle, and fall in love. With challenges, dates, and the chance that new singles can appear to change up the dynamics, it's a great way to see your favorites from other reality series again in a new setting.
Joey Sasso and Kariselle Snow were part of the first season cast of "Perfect Match." Snow and Sasso met and had a brief dalliance before appearing on the show, but by the end of their season, they were engaged and in a committed relationship. While they were not the winners of the season, they were finalists. But several months after filming, Sasso and Snow amicably ended their relationship, with Sasso chalking it up to different life goals and shifting feelings for each other.
Sasso was originally in Season 1 of "The Circle," the Netflix reality competition series that keeps its players behind a screen until the end. Snow appeared in the Netflix version of the British dating show "Sexy Beasts." In that series, contestants wear prosthetic animal makeup. Snow was a Panda, going on dates with three other beasts before choosing the Alien. That was the start of the journey that led them to "Perfect Match."
Joey Sasso is focused on his sobriety
Joey Sasso shares much of his life online, but keeps his romantic one private for now. Instead, he's opened up about his sobriety with his followers and posts about being an uncle. He regularly posts photos of himself posing with his nieces and nephews, from bringing provisions when one is sick to filming silly videos.
Sasso started his sobriety journey in 2020, celebrating four years sober in November 2024. He shared on social media that a break-up and fear increased his reliance on alcohol and drugs because they helped him feel like he was in control. He said that he's sharing his story in the hope that someone else in a similar situation might feel less alone and gain the confidence to take back control of their own life.
In the summer of 2024, Sasso released a film he spent years working on. "Young Lion of the West" follows Nick Donato (played by Sasso), a club promoter on the East Coast who, after an altercation with his boss, opens his own rival club with Raymond (Mell Bowser), his best friend. The movie has a 92% rating on the Popcornmeter on Rotten Tomatoes and an 8.1/10 on IMDb.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Kariselle Snow continues to share her life online
Kariselle Snow also continues to share her life with her followers. She participates in pageants, competing in and finishing the Miss Delaware pageant as the 1st runner-up in 2023 and the 2nd runner-up in 2024. She attends concerts and musical festivals, including Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and Coachella. The reality star, who identifies as LGBTQ+, regularly posts photos with friends and the adventures they go on, whether it's other music festivals, brand trips, or Netflix premieres. Snow and fellow "Perfect Match" contestant Damien Powers often go on trips or attend premieres together, as they developed a strong friendship on the series.
Snow also shares her love of performance on social media. While that is included with her pageantry posts, it is also reflected in the promotion of her singing and cover songs. She's a member of the band Coming Alive, a cover band in the tri-state area. They play at a variety of clubs, casinos, and restaurants. "Singing is literally my therapy," Snow posted in 2023 with a cover of Demi Lovato's "Stone Cold."