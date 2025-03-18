Fire Country Season 3: Bode's Episode 15 Antics Harken Back To Another TV Action Hero
Contains Spoilers for "Fire Country" Season 3, Episode 15 — "One Last Time"
Never let it be said that Bode Leone (former child actor Max Thieriot) on "Fire Country" doesn't know how to think quickly on his feet. A man with a plan, he has a tendency to find creative solutions to difficult issues. To wit: called upon to put out a fire in a lighthouse in the episode "One Last Time," he solves the beacon's electrical issue by creating a controlled burn. How does he do that? He uses a gum wrapper and a battery to start a small fire and ward an incoming ship away from the rocky shore. That's called using your noodle, and heroic to boot. Angus MacGyver (Richard Dean Anderson) would definitely be proud.
The genius-level titular hero of "MacGyver" was never one to shy away from applying creative solutions to hard problems. The king of turning a pile of paperclips into a shotgun, he'd likely admire Bode's bold choices here. It looks like Bode has some of Mac's DNA in him — which is a good thing, because "One Last Time" definitely proves he could use the scientific warrior's intelligence on his side.
Bode might be backsliding
Bode Leone is reckless, headstrong, and completely stubborn — which is probably why he's still holding on to a baggie of pills after his old frenemy gave them to him in Episode 13, "My Team." Bode hasn't taken the pills, but only his new girlfriend, Audrey (Levin Rambin) knows he has them. Thus the temptation to return to his old ways continues to be a Sword of Damocles hanging over his head. And it looks like the blade is set to drop.
Throughout "One Last Time," characters notice that there are mysterious cuts all over Bode's body. He lies about their origin, never giving the same reason as to why they're there. But it looks like all those falsehoods are set to catch up with him — he's approached by his parole officer, who wants to know why Bode's hanging out with known criminal elements in town. Time will tell if this lands him back in Three Rock, forcing him to once again deal with his haunted past — or undercover sussing out a new criminal element.