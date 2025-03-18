Fire Country Season 3: Bode's Episode 15 Antics Harken Back To Another TV Action Hero

Contains Spoilers for "Fire Country" Season 3, Episode 15 — "One Last Time"

Never let it be said that Bode Leone (former child actor Max Thieriot) on "Fire Country" doesn't know how to think quickly on his feet. A man with a plan, he has a tendency to find creative solutions to difficult issues. To wit: called upon to put out a fire in a lighthouse in the episode "One Last Time," he solves the beacon's electrical issue by creating a controlled burn. How does he do that? He uses a gum wrapper and a battery to start a small fire and ward an incoming ship away from the rocky shore. That's called using your noodle, and heroic to boot. Angus MacGyver (Richard Dean Anderson) would definitely be proud.

The genius-level titular hero of "MacGyver" was never one to shy away from applying creative solutions to hard problems. The king of turning a pile of paperclips into a shotgun, he'd likely admire Bode's bold choices here. It looks like Bode has some of Mac's DNA in him — which is a good thing, because "One Last Time" definitely proves he could use the scientific warrior's intelligence on his side.