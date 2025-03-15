Why Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage Season 1 Episode 14 Proves Meemaw Should Be A Main Character

Meemaw manages to bring out Mandy's scheming, money-hungry side in an interesting way, poking at her flaws and ultimately pulling her into the scheme. This is just the kind of pot-stirring this show needs, friendly but with the right note of knowing wickedness. The kids in turn help Meemaw when she doesn't confess the truth about her gambling ring to Dale (Craig T. Nelson), her boyfriend. But Georgie ruins that, they break up, and suddenly Dale and Meemaw find that they have to compromise to get back together.

They're honestly one of the best couples in the "Big Bang Theory" universe, and it's nice to see them overcome a conflict. It's the kind of relationship that could usefully mirror Georgie and Mandy's union should Meemaw become more of a regular. Since they continue to hint as to why the couple will break up, going all the way back to Episode 2, it would add a refreshing wrinkle to the show's main plotline.

But there are stormclouds on the horizon. This episode points out that Meemaw and Georgie learned nothing from Meemaw's previous betting ring experience, which got them both arrested and forced Meemaw to do months of community service. Hopefully, the show will pay off that arc in a future episode — which would also be easier if Meemaw joined the cast.