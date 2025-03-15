Why Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage Season 1 Episode 14 Proves Meemaw Should Be A Main Character
Contains spoilers for "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" Season 1, Episode 14 — "A Sportsbook and a Breakup"
It's rare that a fledgling series gives up the plot of an entire episode to focus on a guest star — albeit a guest star who was a huge part of the show it spun off from. But there's something different and special about spending an evening with Meemaw (Annie Potts of "Designing Women"), and "A Sportsbook and a Breakup" backs up the notion that "Georgie and Mandy" should make her a part of the show's permanent cast instead of its recurring one in Season 2.
The way she sashays into the plot and taps into the titular couple's ids is always a delight to watch. Mandy (Emily Osment) sees easy money coming her way thanks to Meemaw's illegal sports betting ring, and Georgie (Montana Jordan) is finally tempted into joining them when he sees how much cash they're making in spite of his illegal past, last referenced in Episode 4. It hasn't gone south yet, but the episode manages to make the audience care about that happening — and causing them to note that Meemaw makes the young couple even more interesting.
Meemaw could help Mandy -- and Georgie -- connect to their wild sides
Meemaw manages to bring out Mandy's scheming, money-hungry side in an interesting way, poking at her flaws and ultimately pulling her into the scheme. This is just the kind of pot-stirring this show needs, friendly but with the right note of knowing wickedness. The kids in turn help Meemaw when she doesn't confess the truth about her gambling ring to Dale (Craig T. Nelson), her boyfriend. But Georgie ruins that, they break up, and suddenly Dale and Meemaw find that they have to compromise to get back together.
They're honestly one of the best couples in the "Big Bang Theory" universe, and it's nice to see them overcome a conflict. It's the kind of relationship that could usefully mirror Georgie and Mandy's union should Meemaw become more of a regular. Since they continue to hint as to why the couple will break up, going all the way back to Episode 2, it would add a refreshing wrinkle to the show's main plotline.
But there are stormclouds on the horizon. This episode points out that Meemaw and Georgie learned nothing from Meemaw's previous betting ring experience, which got them both arrested and forced Meemaw to do months of community service. Hopefully, the show will pay off that arc in a future episode — which would also be easier if Meemaw joined the cast.