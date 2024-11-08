Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Episode 4 Nods To Georgie's Illegal Past

This article contains spoilers for "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" Episode 4, "Todd's Mom"

Just a few episodes into its first season, "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" has already created some "Big Bang Theory" plot holes. The spin-off series, chronicling the titular couple's early years as parents, has also been guilty of not paying attention to the finer details, as evidenced by the grave mistake related to George Sr.'s tombstone. However, the sitcom still boasts some thoughtful continuity with "Young Sheldon," especially by acknowledging Georgie's (Montana Jordan) illegal past in Episode 4, "Todd's Mom."

Episode 4 opens with Georgie, Mandy (Emily Osment), Jim (Will Sasso), and Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) playing bridge as a happy family. Despite claiming to be a beginner, Georgie keeps winning and denies that he has any gambling experience, but Audrey is suspicious. Of course, fans of "Young Sheldon" know that this is nonsense, as Georgie operated a gambling ring with MeeMaw (Annie Potts) in the back of a laundromat.

The scene in question provides a subtle nod to Georgie's past, and his enthusiasm for bridge suggests that he still has an appetite for his old ways. Furthermore, the way that he tells barefaced lies to his in-laws continues a Cooper family trend that was established on "Young Sheldon."