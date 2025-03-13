What Stephen King's It Movies Look Like Without Special Effects

Moviegoers often complain — and rightfully so — about movies that use phony-looking CGI for moments that could have been achieved more convincingly with practical effects. Still, before you call out a film for its awful CGI, you want to first be certain that it's actually CGI you're looking at.

Fans and critics alike have called out the two movies based on Stephen King's novel "It" for their spotty use of CGI, but some of these moments involve less CGI than you might assume. From the shambling leper to the gallons of fake blood, there are plenty of effects in the "It" franchise that are almost entirely practical. And there are plenty more that used CGI to enhance what was already there. So while the "It" movies may use more a bit more or less computer trickery than other horror movies without special effects, you'll discover that some of the most iconic scenes from the "It" franchise may not look too different without CGI.