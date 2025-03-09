Chicago PD Season 12: Who Is Nina Chapman And Who Plays Her?
Contains spoilers for "Chicago PD" Season 12, Episode 15 — "Greater Good"
ASA Nina Chapman (Sara Bues) has popped in and out of "Chicago PD" many times over the years, and now she's returned from her RICO case. Her unresolved feelings for Hank Voight (Jason Beghe of "GI Jane") still hover over their actions. Both are rather more distracted by an uptick in crime in the area, caused by gang warfare, while Hank finds himself coping with a new directive from Chief Reid that has him suspicious of his new anti-violence edict. It turns out he's mixed up in the gang war himself, and is ready to pick a favorite among the gun-waving masses.
The actress behind Chapman, Sara Bues, has a brief resume, but one that's decorated with a lot of impactful roles. She's been much more than a TV cop — here's what she's been up to, and why she might seem so familiar to you.
Sara Bues has a varied resume
Sara Bues has 13 episodes of "Chicago PD" under her belt, and that's likely what most viewers know her from. But before that, she guest starred in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" as Bethany Fisher, Tess Ferda in "City on a Hill," and Gayle Dixon in "FBI." She also appeared in the independent film "Cassandra," which won her a SENSEI FilmFest Award nomination for best actress.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bues starred in "Tiny Houses," a virtual play for the Westport County Playhouse. Her previous theatrical experience was accrued at Acting Studio Chicago. Bues keeps up an active presence on Instagram, where she talks about her new baby, her acting adventures, and sometimes posts pictures from the "Chicago PD" set. She also tracks her travels and her adventures as a pet parent. And Chapman's fans would likely follow her anywhere.