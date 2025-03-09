Chicago PD Season 12: Who Is Nina Chapman And Who Plays Her?

Contains spoilers for "Chicago PD" Season 12, Episode 15 — "Greater Good"

ASA Nina Chapman (Sara Bues) has popped in and out of "Chicago PD" many times over the years, and now she's returned from her RICO case. Her unresolved feelings for Hank Voight (Jason Beghe of "GI Jane") still hover over their actions. Both are rather more distracted by an uptick in crime in the area, caused by gang warfare, while Hank finds himself coping with a new directive from Chief Reid that has him suspicious of his new anti-violence edict. It turns out he's mixed up in the gang war himself, and is ready to pick a favorite among the gun-waving masses.

The actress behind Chapman, Sara Bues, has a brief resume, but one that's decorated with a lot of impactful roles. She's been much more than a TV cop — here's what she's been up to, and why she might seem so familiar to you.