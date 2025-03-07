Rules The Stranger Things Kids Had To Follow On Set

Of course, fear of leaks and spoilers isn't just limited to the cast and crew of "Stranger Things." On other projects, it might not be unheard of for people to bring family and friends to a set with them just to hang out, but that was strictly against the rules on "Stranger Things" according to Gaten Matarazzo. When Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson, sat down with Michael Rosenbaum for an episode of his "Inside of You" podcast in 2022, he revealed that the set was largely a closed one. "I'm never allowed to bring people on set," he said. "I've been told that it's super under wraps, no one's allowed on set, no one's there."

However, it seems as though this rule may have applied to the kids only, because Matarazzo also revealed that he would sometimes see co-stars speaking to people they had brought to the set. "And it's confusing because I'm like, 'I thought you told me I couldn't,'" he said. He didn't drop any names, so we don't know for sure which co-stars were immune to this rule, but it wouldn't be that shocking to learn that the creators were okay with the adult actors having their friends around while stopping the kids from doing the same.

That might seem like something that would ruffle some feathers among the young cast members, but it was for the best according to Matarazzo. He elaborated: "I love working on that set but nobody would want to go and just [hang out]. It's a long day. It's a 13 hour day doing the same scene over and over again." Some film sets are basically big parties, but that absolutely was not the case for "Stranger Things."