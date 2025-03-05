NCIS: Brian Dietzen Has A Sweet Personal Connection To The Actress Who Plays Jimmy Palmer's Daughter

Contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 22, Episode 14 — "Close to Home"

Part of NCIS Chief Medical Examiner Jimmy Palmer's (Brian Dietzen) story revolves around him doing his best to raise his daughter Victoria Palmer (Elle Graper) after losing his wife. Victoria has been a big part of his character arc despite rarely appearing on the show. When she did eventually show up in Season 19, it was a special moment for Dietzen, because he co-penned the story. "It was the first episode that I co-wrote with Scott Williams called 'The Helpers,' and we found Elle in the midst of COVID casting," Dietzen told TV Insider. "She was so wonderful and we were so lucky to have her out on our set and she made such an impression on us."

Graper reprised the role of Victoria in Season 22's "Close to Home." She's now very much a teenager, and their relationship reflects that – Victoria thinks that her dad is painfully uncool. She sees his position as a medical examiner as somewhat lame compared to the cool agents in the field around him, like Jimmy's ex Jessica Knight (Katrina Law). However, her perception of her dad's work has changed by the time the credits roll, with Jimmy playing a vital part in identifying a serial killer called The Saratoga Specter.

The interactions between Jimmy and his teenage daughter feel very genuine, and that's because Dietzen has a daughter around the same age as Graper in real life. "There's nothing I wouldn't do for her. And so I was really feeling that a lot, the protective father thing that all dads go through and those precious connections," Dietzen told TV Insider when asked about their on-screen relationship, adding, "We're just really, really connected, and I feel really blessed that I have that in my life, and I'm really glad that Jimmy has it, too."