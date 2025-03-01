NCIS Season 22: The Sneaky Easter Egg You Probably Missed In Episode 13

Contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 22, Episode 13 — "Bad Blood"

Stealth is definitely a tool NCIS agents often employ in the field, but it's also one that was used to its fullest extent by the show's set dressers during "Bad Blood" in a moment plenty of fans likely missed.

The episode's big subplot revolves around coffee — specifically the coffee Tim McGee's (Sean Murray) twins are trying to sell. He wants to beat their room's superdad by selling as much coffee as he can, which means that he's roping colleagues near and far into his scheme. Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover) gets really into the competition — at least in part because the coffee has her hyper-caffeinated — and begins offering the coffee to other offices. The big easter egg comes when we spy a white board in her lab filled with names of the other offices and other agents on them. Notable faces like Dwayne Pride (Scott Bakula) from "NCIS: New Orleans," Kensi Blye and G. Callen (Daniela Ruah and Chris O'Donnell) from "NCIS: LA," and Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) from "NCIS: Hawai'i," along with the amount of coffee ordered for each office, decorate the space.

Both Kassie and Alden Parker (Gary Cole) are too distracted by the case to make much note of the list. And McGee, too, realizes he's been too distracted by the thrill of the selling competition to realize what's right.